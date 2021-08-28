Video | Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley have heated final staredown

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley had one final staredown this afternoon in Cleveland and as expected tensions were high.

Paul (3-0) and Woodley (0-0) are set to square off on August 29 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. The boxing match is scheduled for eight rounds, although neither man expects the fight to go the distance.

Tyron Woodley (19-7-1 MMA) concluded his UFC contract following four straight losses under the promotional banner. During that rough stretch ‘T-Wood’ suffered setbacks to Vicente Luque, Colby Covington, Gilbert Burns, and Kamaru Usman respectively. Not long after his contract had expired, ‘The Chosen One’ agreed to terms with Paul on a boxing match.

As for Jake Paul, the YouTube sensation has gone 3-0 thus far in his young boxing career, his latest win being a first round knockout victory over former Bellator and ONE champion, Ben Askren. That marked Paul’s second straight finish, as he had previously laid wait to former NBA star Nate Robinson.

After both men successfully made weight earlier this morning, the pair engaged in one final heated staredown this afternoon (via ESPN Ringside):

Another angle courtesy of the Paul vs Woodley staredown via Boxing Insider:

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley face off after weigh ins #paulwoodley pic.twitter.com/E20YOaJVdM — Boxing Insider.com (@BoxingInsider) August 28, 2021

Tempers would later boil over after Jake attempted to snatch Tyron’s hat, this after both Team Paul and Team Woodley had made their way on stage (via Jose Marquez on Twitter).

According to his manager Malki Kawa, Tyron Woodley is set to make a seven-figure payday for tomorrow night’s boxing match with Jake Paul.

“The money is good,” Kawa said. “He’s making a seven-figure payday, and it’s not like $1 million. It’s more. And we get a piece of everything as well, so we expect him to walk out of here with a substantial payday for his first fight in boxing.”

