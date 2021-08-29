Tyron Woodley accuses Jake Paul of taking PED’s during heated conversation involving his mother

Showtime had Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley do a “MVP FACE 2 FACE” episode prior to their highly anticipated showdown this Sunday in Cleveland.

Paul (3-0) and Woodley (0-0) are set to square off in a boxing match, which is slated for eight rounds, on August 29 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

The fight came together shortly after Tyron Woodley (19-7-1 MMA) concluded his contract with the UFC. The former welterweight champion had dropped his last four fights with the promotion, ultimately leading to his departure from the organization.

As for Jake Paul, the YouTube sensation has gone 3-0 thus far in his young boxing career. Paul’s most recent win came via first round knockout over former Bellator and ONE champion Ben Askren, who just so happens to be a friend and training partner of Woodley’s.

While the initial banter between Paul and Woodley seemed rather jovial, things have certainly heated up in the days leading up to their inevitable collision. That bitterness was on full display when the two came together Friday evening for a “MVP FACE 2 FACE” episode hosted by Ariel Helwani.

During the tense interview, Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley exchanged verbal threats while trying to get a mental edge ahead of Sunday’s high stakes contest.

Paul: “You act like your from the streets.”

Woodley: “I’m from Ferguson, Missouri, the murder capitol of the world. What are you talking about?”

Paul: “Really… Tyron Woodley the softest thing from Missouri?”

Woodley: “Where are you from?”

Paul: “Tyron Woodley the softest thing from Missouri. Your so tough.”

Woodley: “How many people from your neighborhood dress like that? Tell me.”

Paul: “Let me ask you a question since your so gangster.”

Woodley: “I’m from Ferguson. I am gangster. How many people in your neighborhood dress like you? How many rap videos have you watched? Exactly! Culture. That is what I am. I’ve lived it Jake Paul. You’re talking about my lifestyle? You’re a f*cking joke! And you’re trying to Vultch from me. And come Sunday you know what’s going to happen? I am going to serve you up with a whole lot of culture and that whole jawline is going to shift. That long jawline probably from PED’s.”

Paul: “Since you’re so gangster, how come you didn’t do shit yesterday? When people were insulting your mom?”

Woodley: “I don’t have to be gangster. Women’s appreciation day but you allow yourself and your teammates and cornermen to disrespect my mother? You disrespect my mom? Mrs. Paul would never hear a word out of my mouth. And if my teammates or my cornermen ever made mention of your mom.. I would have checked their ass on the spot!”

The war of words between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley on escalated from there as ‘T-Wood’ accused the YouTuber of being “corny and lame”.

Woodley: “I am just telling you the truth. Nobody back there is selling it to you. They walking around dancing and shit like a video. You corny dog. You’re a corny, lame, goofball. And your n*ggas won’t even tell you. I am trying to tell you. I am helping you out. Clear your circle out. Get some real dudes around you.”