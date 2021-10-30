Khamzat Chimaev challenges Nate Diaz following his impressive win at UFC 267: “Let’s see who is the real gangster”

Khamzat Chimaev has issued a challenge to Nate Diaz following his impressive submission victory over Li Jingliang at today’s UFC 267 event.

Chimaev (10-0 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since September of 2020, where he scored a sensational 18-second knockout win over Gerald Meerschaert (see that here). ‘Borz’ had gone a perfect 3-0 in his UFC career prior to today’s event, earning all three wins by way of stoppage.

Meanwhile, Li Jingliang (18-7 MMA) had entered tonight’s UFC 267 event looking to build off the momentum of his incredible knockout of Santiago Ponzinibbio from back in January. ‘The Leech’ had gone 4-1 over his past five Octagon appearances prior to today’s scrap with Khamzat Chimaev.

Today’s ‘Chimaev vs Jingliang’ bout proved to be a quick and very one-sided affair. Khamzat was able to score an early takedown and immediately transitioned to the back of his opponent. From there, ‘Borz’ locked in a rear-naked choke which ultimately put Jingliang to sleep (see that here).

During the UFC 267 post-fight press conference, Khamzat Chimaev decided to take his shot and called for a fight with MMA superstar Nate Diaz.

“Hey, Diaz, let’s go, brother,” Chimaev told reporters post-fight at UFC 267 (via MMAFighting). “Let’s go. You gonna get some smoke, bro. Let’s see who is the real gangster.”

Khamzat continued:

“Fight, fight, fight – I love this sh*t, bro,” Chimaev said. “Make money, and it makes me happy to do this for you guys.”

Diaz (20-13 MMA) was last seen in action at June’s UFC 263 event, where despite mounting a late comeback, he ultimately suffered a unanimous decision loss to Leon Edwards. The setback marked Nate’s second in a row and put him on the final fight of his current contract with the UFC.

Would you like to see Nate Diaz face Khamzat Chimaev in the final fight of his current UFC contract? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!