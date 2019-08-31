VIDEO | Former UFC champ Luke Rockhold goes toe-to-toe with Montana Bull

Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold (16-5 MMA) could have a career in bull riding when he decides to hang up the gloves.

Rockhold was recently in Montana where had the opportunity to go toe-to-toe with a bull.

As seen in the video below courtesy of his official Instagram page, Luke Rockhold was able to utilize some of his MMA grappling skills to drag the bull to the ground and take dominant position.

Eventually the bull would break free, but not before he got a lesson in grappling from the American Kickboxing Academy product.

While Luke Rockhold is clearly having some fun outside of the UFC, he hasn’t been doing much smiling or laughing inside of the Octagon.

Rockhold was most recently seen in action at UFC 239, where he suffered a brutal knockout loss to Jan Blachowicz in a bout that served as his light heavyweight debut.

That loss spawned promotional President Dana White to call for Luke’s retirement.

Prior to being starched by Blachowicz last month in Las Vegas, Luke Rockhold was coming off another ugly knockout loss to Yoel Romero at UFC 221.

Luke’s most recent victory came back in September of 2017, when he defeated former World Series of Fighting ‘champ champ’ David Branch by way of TKO.

Whether or not Luke Rockhold will return to the UFC for another fight remains to be seen.

Despite going just 2-3 over his past five fights, Rockhold is still a dangerous opponent for anyone inside the promotions middleweight and light heavyweight ranks.

Who would you like to see Luke Rockhold matched up against next, this if he does choose to make another walk to the Octagon? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

