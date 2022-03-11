Damon Jackson foresees a submission win over “durable” Kamuela Kirk, wants a ranked opponent next

Damon Jackson is excited for his UFC Vegas 50 matchup against Kamuela Kirk.

Jackson is coming off a decision win over Charles Rosa and although Kirk only has one fight in the UFC, it was a win over Makwan Amirkhani, who is a known name. Stylistically, Jackson also believes this is a very fun fight for the fans.

“The dudes solid, this will be a good scrap. What happens when two grapplers fight is there is a lot of standups and that’s what I’m expecting to happen,” Jackson said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I’m not going to be diving in on shots as his takedown defense is solid. As the fight goes on, I do think it will hit the ground at some point but I’m ready for the standup battle that will happen.”

Entering the fight, Damon Jackson is well-aware that Kamuela Kirk is as durable as they come. However, the Fortis MMA product believes he will be able to outstrike Kirk which will lead him to shoot a bad shot and get subbed.

“I’m 19-4 and I have 17 finishes, eight in the first round, eight in the second round, and one in the third round. I finish people for sure and I’ve fought better guys with better records but he’s fought some tough dudes and is durable,” Jackson said. “I think if I get a submission it will be off him getting desperate or me hurting him and then getting on his back. It won’t be easy but I want that finish.”

If Jackson gets his hand raised and does so by submission, he believes it could very well get him a ranked opponent next.

“I was trying to get that fight against Makwan, which Kirk got on short notice. A win over him puts me in a position where I can ask for another fight in two, three months. I want a quick turnaround and after that, who knows. I just want to go all the way in and fight some ranked guys this year. I definitely want a top-15 guy next,” Jackson said.

