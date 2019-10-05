UFC 243 weigh-ins results: Robert Whittaker vs. Israel Adesanya official, two fighters miss weight

All 22 fighters scheduled to compete on Saturday night’s UFC 243 card have officially weighed in, and two fighters have missed weight.

The card features an incredible UFC middleweight title fight between champion Robert Whittaker and interim champ Israel Adesanya. Both men have officially made weight for their championship title bout, and the fight is on.

The co-main event features an exciting lightweight fight between Al Iaquinta and Dan Hooker. Both men have made weight for that fight as well.

The two fighters that missed weight are set to fight on the undercard. Women’s flyweight Ji-Yeon Kim, who came in at 128lbs, missed weight by two pounds. She will have two hours to cut the additional two pounds or face a fine for missing weight. The other fighter who missed weight is men’s bantamweight Khalid Taha. He came in at 137lbs for his bantamweight preliminary card bout. He also has two additional hours to cut the last remaining pound.

All the other fighters on the card made the weight, and UFC 243 will move forward with 11 buts barring any last-minute cancellations.

Check out the UFC 243 official weigh-in results below (h/t MMAFighting.com):

UFC 243 Pay-Per-View Main Card (PPV, 10 p.m. ET)

Middleweight title bout: Robert Whittaker (185) vs. Israel Adesanya (184)

Lightweight bout: Al Iaquinta (155) vs. Dan Hooker (155)

Heavyweight bout: Tai Tuivasa (264) vs. Sergey Spivak (233)

Welterweight bout: Luke Jumeau (171) vs. Dhiego Lima (171)

Heavyweight bout: Justin Tafa (265) vs. Yorgan De Castro (265)

UFC 243 Preliminary Card (ESPN2, 8 p.m. ET)

Lightweight bout: Jake Matthews (171) vs. Rostem Akman (171)

Welterweight bout: Callan Potter (171) vs. Maki Pitolo (170)

Lightweight bout: Jamie Mullarkey (156) vs. Brad Riddell (156)

Women’s featherweight bout: Megan Anderson (146) vs. Zarah Fairn dos Santos (146)

UFC 243 Preliminary Card (Fight Pass, 7 p.m. ET)

Women’s flyweight bout: Nadia Kassem (126) vs. Ji Yeon Kim (128, 2 hours to cut final 2 pounds)

Bantamweight bout: Khalid Taha (137, 2 hours to cut final 1 pound) vs. Bruno Silva (136)

