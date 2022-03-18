Conor McGregor says he will fight Kamaru Usman in his return for the welterweight title: “Three knockouts, three world titles, three weights going up”

Conor McGregor says he will return at welterweight against Kamaru Usman for the belt.
Since McGregor broke his leg in his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier, he was vocal about getting a title shot in his return. Both Charles Oliveira and Dana White expressed interest in it but now, McGregor revealed he plans on going to welterweight in his return.
“It’s about finding out which weight now,” McGregor told The Mac Life (via MMAJunkie). “I just don’t really see myself going back to 155 again.”
With McGregor thinking he will make his return at welterweight he says the fight he wants is a title shot against Kamaru Usman. He also doesn’t think there is a danger with Usman as all he can do is wrestle him.
“I believe myself vs. Usman for the 170-pound title for my comeback fight is the one I’m eyeballing at the minute,” McGregor said. “I’ve gotten myself down to a lightweight frame, but I’m big now. I feel big, I feel strong, I feel healthy, I’ve got good energy. Coming back after a gruesome injury, I do not want to deplete myself. There’s no need to deplete myself. And I feel confident against Usman – a jab-happy, sloppy orthodox wrestler with no submissions whatsoever. What’s he gonna do? Where’s the danger here? I don’t see a danger with him.”
At face value, it seems unlikely Conor McGregor will get a welterweight title shot in his return. However, he remains the biggest name in the sport and it would be a potential history-making fight as he could become a three-weight world champion, so it would be a massive money-making fight for everyone involved.
Should it happen, McGregor believes he would knockout Usman to become the first-ever three-weight world champion.