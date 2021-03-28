Vicente Luque issues statement following submission win over Tyron Woodley at UFC 260

UFC welterweight contender Vicente Luque issued a statement following his submission win over Tyron Woodley in the co-main event of UFC 260.

Luque took on Woodley in one of the biggest fights of his career to date, and he passed the test with flying colors when he submitted the former UFC welterweight champion with a D’arce choke in the first round. It was a wild fight for as long as it lasted, as both men blasted each other with big shots and rocked each other, but eventually, Luque proved that he is the superior mixed martial artist at this point of their careers with the submission win.

Following the win, Luque took to his social media to issue a statement about beating Woodley. Check out what “The Silent Assassin” shared with his fans on his Instagram.

Put a lot of work into this and it’s I’m grateful to come out with such a victory #UFC260

Having won nine of his last 10 fights, Luque is one of the top-10 welterweights in the UFC now after beating Woodley, and he used his post-fight interview with UFC commentator Joe Rogan to call out superstar Nate Diaz. As of yet, we haven’t heard Diaz respond to Luque’s request for the callout. Although Luque is one of the most exciting welterweights in the sport and is coming off of a huge win, he’s still not a massive name. If Diaz is looking to come back and fight another superstar, then Luque isn’t that guy. Having said that, if Diaz is looking to come back for a potential “Fight of the Night” against a top welterweight contender with the opportunity to steal his spot in the rankings, then it could happen.

What do you think should be next for Vicente Luque after beating Tyron Woodley at UFC 260?