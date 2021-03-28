Dana White believes going back to sold out arenas is “the right thing to do”

Dana White is looking forward to having UFC events in different cities with sold-out crowds.

At UFC 261 on April 24, the Las Vegas-based promotion will be heading to Jacksonville, Florida for a full capacity event that has already sold out. It’s a decision that many have mixed opinions about. However, the UFC appears to be done with pay-per-view events at the UFC Apex after UFC 260 which White is glad about.

“Listen, don’t get me wrong, this is amazing. I’m sure it’s a lot easier for you guys, too,” White told reporters during the UFC 260 post-fight presser (h/t BloodyElbow). “We pull right in the parking lot, we roll in… You know what this is kinda like? Everybody who’s getting lazy and used to working at home. You leave your pajama bottoms on, put a nice top on, sit in front of your computer screen and Zoom somebody. It’s the easy, lazy way to do things, but this isn’t the right thing to do.”

According to Dana White, the right thing to do is to have sold-out arenas again in different cities in the United States.

“We should be in sold-out arenas, fans packed, going crazy,” White said. “And unfortunately, we’ll all have to start traveling to all these cities again. But that’s the right thing to do. This is the easy, lazy thing to do, and it’s nice, and it was awesome while it lasted. But hopefully, this is over.”

The next two UFC pay-per-views in April and May will have full capacity crowds. After that, there is no word about July. But, White revealed the hope is to have it at T-Mobile with full capacity. Regardless, it will be nice to see fans back in the arena as the fans are a backbone of a great UFC event.

Are you excited to see sold-out crowds for UFC pay-per-views again?