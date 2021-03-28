Jorge Masvidal takes a shot at Ben Askren: “The individual I buried does not represent MMA”

UFC welterweight superstar Jorge Masvidal took a shot at former Octagon rival Ben Askren, saying that he doesn’t represent MMA.

Askren returns to combat sports on April 17 when he fights Jake Paul on the latest Triller boxing card. Askren retired from the UFC in late 2019 following a submission loss to Demian Maia. That loss came on the heels of a brutal flying knee KO loss to Masvidal at UFC 239. In that fight, “Gamebred” needed just five seconds to rush across the Octagon and nail Asken right on the chin, and it put him out cold. It’s considered by many to be one of the best knockouts in MMA history and will be on the highlight-reel for years to come.

The Triller press conference took place on Friday night, with the main event of the upcoming boxing card featuring Askren and Paul. During the press conference, Masvidal made a special cameo appearance when Paul called him up on FaceTime. Masvidal jokingly asked Paul if Askren was still alive following the brutal flying knee he ate two years ago. Taking to his social media this weekend, Masvidal took another shot at his rival Askren.

The individual I buried does not represent MMA. He represents all the hard core and casual crotch sniffers #andnew — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) March 28, 2021

Jorge Masvidal returns to the Octagon on April 24 — a week after Askren fights Paul in boxing — when he faces off against UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in a rematch at UFC 261. The two rivals met last summer at UFC 251 on Fight Island, with Masvidal losing a unanimous decision after taking the fight on short notice. After Usman recently defended his belt against Gilbert Burns, he told the UFC that he wanted to fight Masvidal again and the UFC decided to book the fight. With Askren’s fight a week before, expect Masvidal to take some more shots at “Funky,” especially if he loses to Paul.