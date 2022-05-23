Valentina Shevchenko teases she could fight the winner of Julianna Pena vs. Amanda Nunes 2: “It’s possible”

UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko says she might fight for the bantamweight title after her next fight.

Next month, ‘Bullet’ is set to defend her flyweight crown against Talia Santos at UFC 275. If she defeats the Brazilian, many have speculated that she might move back to bantamweight. During her reign at flyweight, Shevchenko has barely lost a round, let alone a fight.

Valentina Shevchenko has now confirmed that she’s interested in fighting at 135 pounds after her fight with Santos. The flyweight champion discussed her future on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. There, she revealed that she’s interested in fighting the winner of Julianna Pena vs. Amanda Nunes 2.

The two are scheduled to fight on July 30th, and Shevchenko has a history with both. She’s faced ‘The Lioness’ twice and lost via decision on both occasions in 2016 and 2017. However, she does hold a submission victory over Pena in 2017.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“I think so [there’s a chance I fight at bantamweight next]. There is always the chance. Definitely the bigger fight, the better. Yes, I think by the end of the year it’s going to be a huge fight. But also, we have to see Miesha Tate is coming to flyweight in July, so many things can happen and many things can change. I think it’s possible, it’s very very possible.”

Valentina Shevchenko continued, “I think it’s just on standby, before July. This is where they booked the rematch. I think it’s inevitable. Or if [Amanda Nunes loses] it will be Julianna Pena. We fought Julianna a few years ago, I submitted her with an armbar, and now people are definitely bringing up her name more frequently.”

What do you think about Valentina Shevchenko’s comments? Do you want to see her fight the winner of Julianna Pena vs. Amanda Nunes 2?

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below