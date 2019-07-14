Watch Michael Bisping and Co. react to Urijah Faber’s win at UFC Sacramento

Though no longer an active fighter, Michael Bisping is still a big part of the sport as he serves as an analyst for the UFC on ESPN color commentary team.

On Saturday night, Urijah Faber shocked the MMA world with a devastating first-round knockout win over Ricky Simon. Check out how Bisping and colleague Brendan Fitzgerald reacted to the knockout in the following clip.

Michael Bisping should commentate more. Just true passion for the sport. 😁 #UFCSacramento pic.twitter.com/AGIMla9O25 — Dovy🔌 (@DovySimuMMA) July 14, 2019

“Incredible!!!” Bisping yelled out over the roaring partisan crowd in Sacramento.

Faber’s knockout win over Simon came as a surprise as many, as he was a three-to-one underdog to get the upset win. Having not fought since 2016 and being 40-years old now, it’s no wonder why so many people were counting Faber out of the fight. But he proved with the knockout win that not only is he not done yet, he may be next in line for a shot at UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo’s belt.

As for Bisping, he was just inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame last week, ending an incredible run as a professional MMA fighter since making his debut in 2004. He made his UFC debut on The Ultimate Fighter season 3 in 2006 and won the show, and later went on to become a UFC champion when he knocked out Luke Rockhold at UFC 199 in June 2016. After defending his belt against Dan Henderson at UFC 204, Bisping ended his career with back-to-back stoppage losses to Georges St-Pierre and Kelvin Gastelum.

Despite his career being over as a fighter, Bisping clearly has huge potential as an analyst and color commentator for the UFC on ESPN. As one of the greatest fighters of all time he offers unparalleled insight into the fight game. And as you saw in the above clip, he brings a lot of excitement to the commentary booth.

Do you think Michael Bisping is one of the UFC on ESPN’s best analysts?