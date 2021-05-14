Tyron Woodley sends a message to Jake Paul: “Come and get this smoke for real”

Former UFC welterweight Tyron Woodley sent a message to YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, telling him to “come and get this smoke for real.”

Woodley has been vocal about his desire to fight Paul, who is coming off of a knockout win over Woodley’s teammate Ben Askren in his third professional boxing match. Though Paul is a YouTuber by trade, he has really turned into a draw in the world of boxing and there are a number of MMA fighters and boxers who want to fight him, Woodley included.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Woodley once again sent a message to Paul, accusing him of being a “culture vulture” and telling him that he’s ready to step into the ring with him.

“Jake Paul is — well I guess we kind of recognize he came from Disney — but we’re expecting him to be like this f*cking macho-macho man he’s playing but he’s calling out everybody but me. I’m the one with real smoke with you. At the end of the day, that was Ben’s fight and I never want to take away the moment from Ben. That was his opportunity so everybody backstage is trying to get love and trying to get their name – almost the same way Jake took the shine away from Logan. They’re just Culture Vultures. He would vulch the juice from his own damn flesh and blood. His cornerman trying to take the juice from him. His whole crew moves goofy. My dogs don’t move like that,” Woodley said (h/t MMAFighting.com).

“I was in the gym today in Miami training, looking around for Jake Paul, I ain’t seen him nowhere. He ain’t asked to fight me one time. He want to fight Dillon Danis who couldn’t bust a grape in a fruit fight or Tyson Fury’s cousin but he don’t want to fight a real puncher. He wants to walk around and vulch from the culture and suck it dry and walk around and take shots with rappers and think you’re a big shot fighter. Nah, come and get this smoke for real.”

