Conor McGregor responds to UFC 257 fight week lawsuit, dismisses it as “old news”

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor has dismissed the lawsuit filed against him this week as “old news,” and denied any wrongdoing with respect to the case.

Earlier this week, The Independent reported that a woman had filed a multimillion dollar personal injury lawsuit against McGregor and one of his associates, stemming from a 2018 incident.

Shortly thereafter, The New York Times obtained the statement of claim in the lawsuit, which revealed that it is related to a previously-reported rape allegation from 2018. The Times also reported that the woman is seeking $1.79-$2.13 million in damages due to lost wages and expenses related to the alleged incident.

McGregor has vehemently denied these allegations. The incident in question has also been investigated by Ireland’s national police service over two years, and did not result in any charges being brought against McGregor.

Speaking at the official pre-fight press conference for his UFC 257 fight with Dustin Poirier, McGregor addressed this lawsuit and the allegations to which they relate.

“It’s old news,” McGregor said, responding to John Morgan of MMA Junkie. “It was investigated thoroughly over the course of two long years, and I was cleared of any wrongdoing. And that’s it.

“There’s so much positivity in my life,” McGregor added. “I’ve got a great challenge ahead of me on Saturday night, and I’m very excited to get in. I’ve put in an immense amount of work to get my frame correct at 155 (pounds), to get my conditioning (right). I want to answer questions here, and I hope Dustin can bring it to me and we can have a good fight.”

A spokesperson representing McGregor also released a statement denying any wrongdoing on the Irish star’s part.

“After an exhaustive investigation conducted by the Gardai which, in addition to interviews of the plaintiff, included interviewing numerous sources, obtaining witnesses’ statements, examining closed circuit footage and the cooperation of Conor McGregor, these allegations were categorically rejected,” the statement read. “The plaintiff knows the facts contradict the assertions in this lawsuit. Mr. McGregor will dispute any claims and is confident that justice will prevail.”

Stay tuned for further information on this lawsuit and the allegations against Conor McGregor as details emerge.