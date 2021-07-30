Uriah Hall hoping for future UFC title fight against Israel Adesanya: “I think my style is perfectly matched up for him”

Uriah Hall is hoping for a future UFC title fight against Israel Adesanya, saying that “I think my style is perfectly matched up for him.”

Hall takes on Sean Strickland in the main event of UFC Vegas 33 this Saturday night in a battle of top-15 ranked middleweights. Both Hall and Strickland are riding four-fight win streaks into this fight, so the winner will assuredly be in line for a top-ranked opponent should they win in an impressive fashion. For both Hall and Strickland, the goal is to keep getting their hands raised and eventually get to a title shot against the middleweight champion Adesanya. For Hall, beating Strickland would give him five straight wins at 185lbs, and after beating Anderson Silva and Chris Weidman previously, he is hoping that a big win over Strickland will springboard him to near the top of the middleweight division.

Speaking to the media ahead of UFC Vegas 33, Hall spoke about a potential matchup between him and Adesanya and how he believes he would match up with the champ.

“I am looking forward to the champ, man. I got nothing bad to say. I’m not here to start any BS. But I’m excited because, you know, he came onto the platform and he has an exciting style. I think my style is perfectly matched up for his,” Hall said (h/t MMAjunkie.com). But, you know, you got to play the game. There are a few dudes ahead of me, so I’ve got to take them out and get to him. But he’s the motivation because I like that style. I understand that style – and again, nothing bad to say about him. He’s a champ. He got to where he had to get to. He played his role. He did his job, and I just want a crack at it. That’s it.”

