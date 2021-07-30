Patricio Pitbull sends a warning about respect to AJ McKee ahead of Bellator 263

Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Pitbull sent a warning about respect to his upcoming opponent AJ McKee ahead of Bellator 263.

Pitbull, the Bellator 145lbs and 155lbs champion, steps into the cage on Saturday night in Los Angeles against McKee in the finals of the Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix. Pitbull has won seven straight fights heading into this finale, while McKee is undefeated with a 17-0 record in Bellator and in MMA. The son of former UFC fighter Antonio McKee is confident that he can beat Pitbull, and at the press conference ahead of the fight, he told the Brazilian that he would beat him up in front of his wife and kids. Pitbull did not take kindly to the comments and they got into an altercation afterwards, which he explained.

“Things went south when he started to talk sh*t about respect. Everyone knows his father was saying to the media that I was on drugs. After that, he said something about (how he) would beat me in front of my family. I will make him show some respect for them. The last one who talked sh*t like this, I kicked his ass in less than a minute. Now, he deserves the same thing,” Pitbull told MMAjunkie.com.

There are many fans and media who are calling this the best fighter that Bellator has ever made. Pitbull has proven himself to be one of the best featherweights — and lightweights — over the past decade, while McKee is one of the best prospects the 145lbs division has and is looking to make the next step to becoming a contender. This should be a phenomenal matchup between two of the best featherweights in the world, and the odds are a Pick ’em.

Who do you think wins the main event of Bellator 263 between Patricio Pitbull and AJ McKee?