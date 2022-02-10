Israel Adesanya on a potential UFC fight with former kickboxing opponent Alex Pereira: “He’s a long way from seeing me”

In speaking with TSN on YouTube, Israel Adesanya discussed his former kickboxing opponent Alex Pereira and the potential of a UFC fight between the two.

Pereira, a former two-division GLORY champion, holds a knockout over reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in kickboxing.

Pereira made his first debut at UFC 268. It was Alex Pereira vs Andreas Michailidis on November 6th, 2021 in New York. Pereira proved to be the victor with a knockout over ‘The Spartan’ 18 seconds into the second round.

Asked what he thought of that fight and if Adesanya thinks his path will cross with Pereira in the UFC he responded:

“I hope so. I hope so. My coaches don’t think so.

The guy that finished me in kickboxing comes to the MMA to try to do the same thing. Living off the same cloud for the last 10 years. I hope so.

That’s the kinda story I like.

Adesanya went on to comment:

I do implore you journalists to do your research before you start talking about that fight. Look at the first fight and look what happened before the KO in the second fight. I don’t even think you realize I hurt him and realize why I didn’t stay true to my style and didn’t finish him in that fight.

He’s (Pereira) only had 1 fight in the UFC.

Let him do some work, he’s a long way from seeing me.”

Of course, Adesanyas’ full attention is currently on this coming weekend. UFC 271 main event features ‘Adesanya vs Whittaker 2’, February 12th at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

The pair first met at UFC 243 in October 2019. Australia’s Whittaker entered the cage as the undisputed middleweight champion, with Adesanya holding the division’s interim title. The result being a decisive win in the second round for ‘The Last Stylebender’.

The much anticipated rematch, only days away, has ‘The Reaper’ trying to take back the title.

Would you like to see a Pereira vs Adesanya matchup in the Octagon? Will you be watching UFC 271 and if so, you are you betting on to win?