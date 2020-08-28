UFC Vegas 8 weigh-in results

On Saturday night, the UFC will return to our screens with UFC Vegas 8, the latest event out of the promotion’s Apex facility.

UFC Vegas 8 will be headlined by a clash of light heavyweight contenders, as Anthony Smith and Aleksander Rakic look to rebound from recent losses to Glover Teixeira and Volkan Oezdemir respectively, and reassert themselves amongst the division’s best fighters.

The bout is given some extra oomph by the fact that Jon Jones, the division’s long-time champion, recently vacated his title to move to heavyweight, thereby opening the door to a long list of exciting championship possibilities.

Smith, for his part, certainly seems optimistic about the implications of a win in this UFC Vegas 8 fight.

“I think we’re gonna have a big opportunity coming our way afterwards,” Smith told MMA on Sirius XM. “The division kind of…it’s opened up, obviously, a lot. There’s a lot of interesting matchups that we’re going to be talking about.”

In the UFC Vegas 8 co-main event, former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler will look to get back on track after three straight losses in a short-notice contest against long-time contender Neil Magny.

Other highlights of the UFC Vegas 8 lineup include appearances from established contenders like Alexa Grasso and Ricardo Lamas, the debut of recent Contender Series winner Impa Kasanganay, and a long-awaited rematch between light heavyweight destroyers Magomed Ankalaev and Ion Cutelaba.

See the full weigh-in results for this exciting looking card below (via MMA Junkie):

Main Card | 9:00pm ET on ESPN+

Anthony Smith () vs. Aleksandar Rakic (205.5)

Robbie Lawler () vs. Neil Magny ()

Alexa Grasso (126) vs. Ji Yeon Kim (126)

Bill Algeo (146) vs. Ricardo Lamas (145)

Magomed Ankalaev (205) vs. Ion Cutelaba (205.5)

Main Card | 6:00pm ET on ESPN+