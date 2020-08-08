UFC Vegas 6: ‘Lewis vs. Oleinik’ Results and Highlights

The Octagon remains in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 6 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Aleksei Oleinik.

Derrick Lewis (23-7 MMA) will enter tonight’s headliner on a two-fight win streak, this after edging out victories over Ilir Latifi and Blagoy Ivanov in his most recent Octagon appearances. ‘The Black Beast’ has gone 2-1 since coming up short in his title opportunity against then champion Daniel Cormier at UFC 230.

Meanwhile, Aleksei Oleinik (59-13 MMA) will also enter tonight’s UFC Vegas 6 main event sporting a two fight win streak. In his most recent effort at UFC 249, ‘The Boa Constrictor’ scored a split-decision victory over former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum. Prior to that, Oleinik was coming off a submission victory over Maurice Green at UFC 246.

The co-main event of UFC Vegas 6 will feature former middleweight champion Chris Weidman taking on surging contender Omari Akhmedov.

Weidman (14-5 MMA) will be returning to middleweight after suffering a first round knockout loss to Dominick Reyes in his light heavyweight debut. Sine losing his middleweight crown to Luke Rockhold at UFC 194, ‘The All American’ has gone just 1-3 in his past four fights at 185lbs.

Meanwhile, Omari Akhmedov (20-4-1 MMA) will enter tonight’s co-headliner on a six fight unbeaten streak. The ‘Wolverine’s’ lone blemish during that impressive stretch came in the form of a draw with fellow middleweight standout Marvin Vettori.

Get all of tonight’s results and highlights below:

UFC Vegas 6 Main Card (9pm est on ESPN+)

Derrick Lewis vs. Aleksei Oleinik

Omari Akhmedov vs. Chris Weidman

Maki Pitolo vs. Darren Stewart

Yana Kunitskaya vs. Julija Stoliarenko

Beneil Dariush vs. Scott Holtzman

UFC Vegas 6 Prelims (6pm est on ESPN+)

Tim Means vs. Laureano Staropoli

Kevin Holland vs. Joaquin Buckley

Nasrat Haqparast vs. Alexander Munoz

Andrew Sanchez vs. Wellington Turman

Gavin Tucker vs. Justin Jaynes

Youssef Zalal vs. Peter Barrett

Irwin Rivera vs. Ali Al Qaisi – Rivera def. Al Qaisi by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC Vegas 6 main event between Derrick Lewis and Aleksei Oleinik? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on August 8, 2020