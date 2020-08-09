UFC Vegas 6 Results: Chris Weidman defeats Omari Akhmedov (Highlights)

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 6 co-headliner features former middleweight champion Chris Weidman taking on surging division contender Omari Akhmedov.

Weidman (14-5 MMA) will be returning to middleweight after suffering a first round knockout loss to Dominick Reyes in his light heavyweight debut. Sine losing his middleweight crown to Luke Rockhold at UFC 194, ‘The All American’ has gone just 1-3 in his past four fights at 185lbs.

Meanwhile, Omari Akhmedov (20-4-1 MMA) will enter tonight’s co-headliner on a six fight unbeaten streak. The ‘Wolverine’s’ lone blemish during that impressive stretch came in the form of a draw with fellow middleweight standout Marvin Vettori.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 6 co-main event begins and Chris Weidman comes forward quickly in a karate stance. He shoots in for single leg but misses the mark. Omari Akhmedov swings and misses with a big punch. Weidman forces the clinch but can’t get Omari to the canvas. Chris shoots in for another single leg but once again is forced to just push Omari Akhmedov against the cage. A body shot lands for Weidman but then Omari breaks free. Weidman with a nice jab. Omari misses with a hook but lands a straight right. He comes forward with a body shot and then a uppercut. Chris Weidman circles out and resets. He attempts a high kick which is blocked. The former champ with a nice combination. Omari shoots in for a takedown but Chris defends and then scores a sweep to take Omari Akhmedov to the floor. Weidman in top control but he looks for a guillotine. Omari gets up and escapes the hold. Weidman continues to press and drags the Russian back to the canvas. One minute remains in the opening round. Chris Weidman moves to half guard and begins working some good ground and pound to close out the opening frame.

Round two of the UFC Vegas 6 co-main event begins and Omari Akhmedov comes out quickly with punches. He pushes Weidman against the cage and scores an early takedown. Chris is trying to wall walk but gives up his back in the process. He shakes free but Omari still has him pressed against the cage. ‘The All American’ breaks free and immediately comes out on the attack. Chris Weidman with a good punch. Omari answers with a jab. Weidman shoots in for a single leg but can’t finish the shot. Three minutes remain in the round and the former champion appears to be breathing heavy. He attempts a trip takedown but Omari Akhmedov shows terrific takedown defense to remain on his feet. The Russian with a good jab and then a right hand behind it. He is starting to connect with frequency. A good knee and then a left hook lands now. Weidman is looking tired. Akhmedov shoots in and scores an easy takedown. Weidman gets back to his feet. Both fighters are looking fatigue now. Omari with a flurry. He trips Chris to the canvas and lands a shot from the top. Weidman is allowed to stand back up and does. Both men connect with jabs to end the round.

Round three of the UFC Vegas 6 co-headliner begins and Chris Weidman comes out quickly and shoots in for a single leg. Omari denies the shot and lands a knee. Another shot from Chris and this time he secures the takedown. Akhmedov is right back up but Chris greets him with a knee and then drags him back down to the floor. Weidman locks in one hook and then turns for a leg lock. He gives up on that and proceed to take the back of his Russian opponent. He moves to full mount and has three minutes to work. Some shots shots from Chris Weidman now. He lands a good elbow as we hit the two minute mark. Weidman looks to secure an arm triangle choke. He is working the hold and slowly getting it tighter. Body shots now from Chris.

Official UFC Vegas 6 Result: Chris Weidman def. Omari Akhmedov by unanimous decision (29-27 x2, 29-28)

Who would you like to see Chris Weidman fight next following his decision victory over Omari Akhmedov this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on August 8, 2020