Nate Diaz responds after receiving a Birthday message from Dustin Poirier: “Bruh no one likes you and u suck”

Nate Diaz has responded after receiving a Birthday message from fellow UFC superstar Dustin Poirier.

Diaz (20-13 MMA) turned 37 years-old today and was greeted with Birthday wishes from the likes of the UFC, BJ Penn, Jake Shields, among others, on social media.

Join us in wishing @NateDiaz209 a Happy Birthday 🥳🎂 pic.twitter.com/NsqRP4kAbW — UFC (@ufc) April 16, 2022

In addition to the well wishes from his friends and employer, Nate Diaz also received a Birthday message from his rival Dustin Poirier.

Diaz and Poirier of course have a history, as the pair were once slated to collide at Madison Square Garden in 2018. However, due to multiple issues, the fight ultimately fell apart and failed to come to fruition.

Nate Diaz, who has one fight left on his current UFC deal, recently revealed to TMZ Sports that he wants to fight Dustin Poirier as soon as possible and then retire from MMA.

“I would like to fight Dustin Poirier. Like now. Like I’ve been trying to. If there’s any mix-up it’s him, and them, and the game,” Diaz said. “I want the fight now. What’s up Dana White? Let’s get this retirement fight cracking so I can get out of this fight game. I’m done with it.”

When asked how a potential fight with Poirier would play out, Diaz responded with the following:

“He ain’t doing s**t to me. I’ll tell ya that much.”

Despite both men expressing interest in rebooking their previously slated fight from 2018, Dana White and the UFC have yet to make it happen. While Poirier ultimately believes the promotion is seeking alternative opponents, that didn’t stop him from attempting to antagonize the ‘Stockton Slugger’ on his Birthday.

“Get a deal done and get that ass whipped for your Birthday.” – Poirier wrote on Twitter.

Nate Diaz quickly fired back with the following:

Bruh no one likes you and u suck someone need a to put a purple belt on you thanks for da bday wishes tho 👊🏼 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) April 16, 2022

Do you think the UFC will end up rebooking a fight between Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier?