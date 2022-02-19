BKFC KnuckleMania 2: ‘Perry vs. Lane’ Live Results and Highlights

BKFC KnuckleMania 2 takes place this evening in Hollywood, Florida and features a highly anticipated fight between Mike Perry and Julian Lane.

The contest will mark the official in-ring debut of Perry since signing for BKFC, although he did manage to defeat Michael Seals in a fascinating Triad Combat affair this past November. ‘Platinum’ had ended his UFC run suffering back-to-back unanimous decision defeats to Daniel Rodriguez and Tim Means.

Julian Lane, meanwhile, is a seasoned veteran with BKFC and holds a 2-4 record in the promotion. His last outing came in October when he was on the losing end of a unanimous decision against David Rickels.

Also making his Bare Knuckle Boxing debut at tonight’s KnuckleMania 2 event is former UFC featherweight title challenger Chad Mendes. ‘Money’ will collide with Joshuah Alvarez on this evening’s main card.

Get all of tonight’s BKFC KnuckleMania 2 Live Results and Highlights below (refresh for updates):

BKFC Main Card (8pm EST on BKTV)

Luis Palomino vs. Martin Brown – Palomino def. Brown by unanimous decision to retain his title

Mike Perry vs. Julian Lane – Perry def. Lane by unanimous decision (48-46 x3) *Highlights here*

Joshuah Alvarez vs. Chad Mendes – Mendes def. Alvarez via TKO in Round 4 (watch here)

Britain Beltran vs. Christine Ferea – Ferea def. Beltran by unanimous decision (48-47 x2, 49-46) for BKFC women’s flyweight title

These two left it all in the ring but Christine Ferea did more work to earn the unanimous decision and the Flyweight title.#KnuckleMania2 pic.twitter.com/vj6Vp9cqO4 — FITE (@FiteTV) February 20, 2022

Stephen Townsel vs. Gustavo Trujillo – Trujillo def. Townsel via KO at 1:41 of Round 1

Easy work for Gustavo. He finishes Townsel in the first to improve to 4-0 with 4 KOs in BKFC#KnuckleMania pic.twitter.com/QANmFgJeng — FITE (@FiteTV) February 20, 2022

Jade Masson-Wong vs. Christine Vicens – Vicens def. Masson-Wong via TKO at 0:49 of Round 3

Vicens is all gas and no brakes to start this! #KnuckleMania2 pic.twitter.com/z5WpljuAXf — FITE (@FiteTV) February 20, 2022

Jake Bostwich vs. Francesco Ricchi – Ricchi def. Bostwich by unanimous decision (48-44 x3)

Sawyer Depee vs. Ulysses Diaz – Diaz def. Depee via KO at 1:00 of Round 2

BKFC KnuckleMania 2 Prelims (6:30pm EST)

Chevvy Bridges vs. Edgard Plazaola – Plazaola def. Bridges via KO at 1:09 of Round 3

A series of three huge rights in round three caused CHEVY BRIDGES to be waved off! Edgard Plazaola gets the victory at #KnuckleMania2. pic.twitter.com/SeFv3LV9x8 — FITE (@FiteTV) February 20, 2022

John Escoboza vs. Zion Tomlinson – Escoboza def. Tomlinson via KO at 1:16 of Round 4

Zion doesn't want no more. Jomi Escoboza gets the win in the 4th! #KnuckleMania2 pic.twitter.com/mHKcUQOx7L — FITE (@FiteTV) February 19, 2022

Yosdenis Cedeno vs. Mario Vargas – Cedeno def. Vargas by unanimous decision (48-45, 49-44, 47-46)

Mario Vargas goes DOWN at the end of the first round #KnuckleMania2 pic.twitter.com/D6mAzSBG23 — FITE (@FiteTV) February 20, 2022

