BKFC KnuckleMania 2: ‘Perry vs. Lane’ Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor
BKFC KnuckleMania 2: Mike Perry vs. Julian Lane

BKFC KnuckleMania 2 takes place this evening in Hollywood, Florida and features a highly anticipated fight between Mike Perry and Julian Lane.

The contest will mark the official in-ring debut of Perry since signing for BKFC, although he did manage to defeat Michael Seals in a fascinating Triad Combat affair this past November. ‘Platinum’ had ended his UFC run suffering back-to-back unanimous decision defeats to Daniel Rodriguez and Tim Means.

Julian Lane, meanwhile, is a seasoned veteran with BKFC and holds a 2-4 record in the promotion. His last outing came in October when he was on the losing end of a unanimous decision against David Rickels.

Also making his Bare Knuckle Boxing debut at tonight’s KnuckleMania 2 event is former UFC featherweight title challenger Chad Mendes. ‘Money’ will collide with Joshuah Alvarez on this evening’s main card.

Chad Mendes
Chad Mendes

Get all of tonight’s BKFC KnuckleMania 2 Live Results and Highlights below (refresh for updates):

BKFC Main Card (8pm EST on BKTV)

Luis Palomino vs. Martin Brown – Palomino def. Brown by unanimous decision to retain his title

Mike Perry vs. Julian Lane – Perry def. Lane by unanimous decision (48-46 x3) *Highlights here*

Joshuah Alvarez vs. Chad Mendes – Mendes def. Alvarez via TKO in Round 4 (watch here)

Britain Beltran vs. Christine Ferea – Ferea def. Beltran by unanimous decision (48-47 x2, 49-46) for BKFC women’s flyweight title

Stephen Townsel vs. Gustavo Trujillo – Trujillo def. Townsel via KO at 1:41 of Round 1

Jade Masson-Wong vs. Christine Vicens – Vicens def. Masson-Wong via TKO at 0:49 of Round 3

Jake Bostwich vs. Francesco Ricchi – Ricchi def. Bostwich by unanimous decision (48-44 x3)

Sawyer Depee vs. Ulysses Diaz – Diaz def. Depee via KO at 1:00 of Round 2

BKFC KnuckleMania 2 Prelims (6:30pm EST)

Chevvy Bridges vs. Edgard Plazaola – Plazaola def. Bridges via KO at 1:09 of Round 3

John Escoboza vs. Zion Tomlinson – Escoboza def. Tomlinson via KO at 1:16 of Round 4

Yosdenis Cedeno vs. Mario Vargas – Cedeno def. Vargas by unanimous decision (48-45, 49-44, 47-46)

