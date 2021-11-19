UFC Vegas 43 weigh-in results: Miesha Tate, all other fighters on weight

The official weigh-ins for UFC Vegas 43 took place on Friday in Las Vegas, and 24 of the 24 fighters scheduled to compete have made weight.

In the main event of UFC Vegas 43, both women’s bantamweight headliners Miesha Tate and Ketlen Vieira successfully made weight. Vieira stepped onto the scale at the maximum non-title limit of 136lbs for a women’s bantamweight contest, while Tate was just a smidge below her at 135.5lbs. And with that, the main event of Saturday’s UFC card is official.

In the co-main event, we have Michael Chiesa taking on Sean Brady in a welterweight contest. Both men weighed in at identical weighs of 170.5lbs for this important matchup in the UFC welterweight division, which features two of the top-15 fighters in the weight class.

Other than that, there was not a lot else to report on from the UFC Vegas 43 weigh-ins. Overall it was one of the easier weigh-ins in quite some time as all of the fighters were quick to get onto the scale and make the weight. We can only hope that going forward, more weigh-ins will run this smoothly as there were no issues to speak of whatsoever.

Check out the official UFC Vegas 43 weigh-in results below (via UFC).

UFC Vegas 43 Main Card (ESPN+, 6 pm ET)

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Ketlen Vieira (136) vs Miesha Tate (135.5)

Welterweight Bout: Michael Chiesa (170.5) vs Sean Brady (170.5)

Bantamweight Bout: Rani Yahya (135.5) vs Kyung Ho Kang (136)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Joanne Wood (126) vs Taila Santos (125.5)

Bantamweight Bout: Davey Grant (135.5) vs Adrian Yanez (135)

UFC Vegas 43 Main Card (ESPN+, 3 pm ET)

Featherweight Bout: Pat Sabatini (145) vs Tucker Lutz (145.5)

Lightweight Bout: Rafa Garcia (155) vs Natan Levy (154)

Strawweight Bout: Loma Lookboonmee (115.5) vs Loopy Godinez (115.5)

Lightweight Bout: Terrance McKinney (155.5) vs Fares Ziam (156)

Flyweight Bout: Cody Durden (126) vs Aoriqileng (126)

Featherweight Bout: Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (145) vs Sean Soriano (146)

Strawweight Bout: Luana Pinheiro (116) vs Sam Hughes (115.5)