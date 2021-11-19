Aoriqileng expects to KO Cody Durden to pick up his first UFC win

Aoriqileng is confident he’ll get his first UFC win in a violent fashion on Saturday at UFC Vegas 43.

Aoriqileng made his UFC debut at UFC 261 and had a back-and-forth war against Jeff Molina which won Fight of the Night. Although he lost the fight, the Chinese fighter learned a lot from it, and ahead of his scrap against Cody Durden on Saturday, he moved his camp to Las Vegas to prepare for his sophomore Octagon appearance.

“My fight will be in Las Vegas, so I came here earlier to adjust myself to be in the best condition for my fight,” Aoriqileng said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “There are also a lot of good MMA gyms in Vegas, good training partners, and the UFC PI. It is very convenient for me.”

Against Durden, Aoriqileng is ready for wherever the fight takes place. He knows the American will try and wrestle him which is more than fine doing.

“I did a little research, I watched his UFC fights, I know about him. I have a plan on how to fight him… My plan is top secret, but if he wants to wrestle, we can wrestle,” Aoriqileng said. “If he wants to strike we can strike. Either way, I can do everything, I’m pretty well-rounded.”

Although he expects Durden to try and wrestle him, he is confident in his takedown defense to keep the fight standing. If he can keep it standing, the fight prediction is simple for Aoriqileng.

“Knockout,” he said on how he wins this fight.

If Aoriqileng does get the stoppage win, he doesn’t care who is next. Instead, he will fight whoever the UFC puts in front of him until he gets to the belt.

“Everybody on the UFC’s roster is good, everybody is good. There is no easy fight… Whoever, I’m not a picky fighter, whoever the UFC gives me,” Aoriqileng explained. “Ranked fighter, non-ranked fighter, just give me a name and I will fight him.”

Do you think Aoriqileng will KO Cody Durden at UFC Vegas 43?