UFC Vegas 41 weigh-in results: Paulo Costa, Marvin Vettori on weight for 205lbs fight

The official weigh-ins for UFC Vegas 41 took place on Friday in Las Vegas, and 28 of the 28 fighters scheduled to compete have made weight.

In the headliner, Paulo Costa meets Marvin Vettori in a light heavyweight contest. This fight was originally set to take place at middleweight, but Costa struggled to make weight and the fight was shifted up to the light heavyweight division. Costa was one of the first fighters to step onto the scale on Friday, coming in at 204.5lbs. As for Vettori, he was the last fighter to step onto the scale, and he successfully weighed in at 204lbs.

In the co-headliner, two former featherweights in Grant Dawson and Ricky Glenn will meet in a lightweight contest. Dawson has been red-hot as of late with five straight wins while Glenn picked up a first-round KO victory in his last fight. Both Dawson and Glenn successfully made weight for this contest, with Dawson coming in at 156lbs and Glenn stepping onto the scale at 155.5lbs. As such, the co-main event is now official.

Check out the official UFC Vegas 41 weigh-in results below (via UFC).

UFC Vegas 41 Main Card (ESPN+, 4 pm ET)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Paulo Costa (204.5) vs Marvin Vettori (204)

Lightweight Bout: Grant Dawson (156) vs Ricky Glenn (155.5)

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Jessica-Rose Clark (135.5) vs Joselyne Edwards (134.5)

Featherweight Bout: Alex Caceres (146) vs Seungwoo Choi (145.5)

Welterweight Bout: Francisco Trinaldo (169.5) vs Dwight Grant (170)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Nicolae Negumereanu (204.5) vs Ike Villanueva (205)

UFC Vegas 41 Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 1 pm ET)

Middleweight Bout: Junyong Park (185.5) vs Gregory Rodrigues (185.5)

Lightweight Bout: David Onama (153.5) vs Mason Jones (156)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Tabatha Ricci (115) vs Maria Oliveira (115)

Middleweight Bout: Jamie Pickett (184.5) vs Laureano Staropoli (185.5)

Lightweight Bout: Khama Worthy (155) vs Jai Herbert (155)

Flyweight Bout: Jeff Molina (125) vs Daniel da Silva (125)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Livinha Souza (115) vs Randa Markos (115)

Bantamweight Bout: Jonathan Martinez (135) vs Zviad Lazishvili (135)