Conor McGregor claims his “power is up over 50%” during recovery from broken leg

UFC superstar Conor McGregor is claiming that his “power is up over 50%” during his recovery from the broken leg he suffered at UFC 264.

McGregor broke his leg in his loss to Dustin Poirier in the main event of July’s UFC 264 pay-per-view card. During the three months since the fight, McGregor had been posting photos of himself weight lifting and keeping himself in shape while he is out injured. He appears to be getting bigger and could come back at 170lbs when he does return.

Taking to his social media on Friday, McGregor responded to a fan who asked him if him putting on so much muscle could be detrimental to his game. As far as McGregor goes, he has to do what he can while he is out on the shelf. Since lifting weights is one of the things that he can do, McGregor decided that he wanted to get bigger and lift them.

There are pro’s and cons to everything. I could not move the last 3 months, so I brought heavy weights to me, and moved them. Repetitively.

Play with the cards you are dealt.

My power is up over 50%. https://t.co/rsBOBdz9sn — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 22, 2021

It would be interesting to see if McGregor is telling the truth about leveling up in terms of his power. McGregor was already one of the biggest knockout punchers in the sport of MMA, so by putting on more bulk, it’s possible that he will indeed hit harder. If McGregor is planning on fighting at 170lbs in his return, the bulking up to welterweight makes even more sense as he will be fighting bigger men and heavier hitters up in weight. At this point, it does appear that McGregor is tracking to be bigger than he ever was before.

Do you think Conor McGregor will come back as an improved fighter in his comeback?