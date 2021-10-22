Nate Diaz conveys interest in fighting Tony Ferguson

UFC welterweight contender Nate Diaz conveyed his interest in fighting Tony Ferguson by sharing a photo of him on his social media.

Ferguson this week conveyed his own interest in fighting the UFC superstar Conor McGregor, but it appears as though Diaz wants in on the action instead. Diaz has made it clear over the last few months that he wants to get back into the Octagon very soon after his decision loss to Leon Edwards back in June at UFC 263. Diaz has been connected to a welterweight contest against Vicente Luque in recent weeks but the fight has not been booked yet. With the Luque fight not getting done, it appears as though Diaz could be ready to move on and fight someone else, and that potentially could be against Ferguson.

Taking to his social media on Friday, Diaz posted a photo of Ferguson holding the interim UFC lightweight title. There was no caption or message added to the photo, but it seems pretty clear that Diaz has an interest in fighting Ferguson instead of McGregor getting it.

Ferguson has long made sense as an opponent for both McGregor and Diaz, especially when he was fighting in the UFC lightweight division. However, with Ferguson having been exclusively fighting at lightweight while Diaz has been a welterweight, there was never really a time for this fight to take place. However, it does make sense now, especially if Ferguson is open to moving up to 170lbs after struggling so badly at 155lbs. It seems like Ferguson wants McGregor, but with McGregor out until next year due to injuries, there seems to be a very good chance that the UFC matches up Ferguson with someone else, and if that’s the case, then Diaz makes sense as his next opponent.

