Pros react after Ion Cutelaba defeats Devin Clark at UFC Vegas 37

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 37 event was co-headlined by another fun light heavyweight scrap as Ion Cutelaba takes on Devin Clark.

Cutelaba (16-6-1 MMA) was to pick up his first win since 2019 when he took to the Octagon this evening. ‘The Hulk‘ had gone 0-2-1 over his last three fights prior to tonight’s affair.

Meanwhile, Devin Clark (12-6 MMA) was also looking to rebound, this after suffering a submission loss to Anthony Smith in his most recent effort. That setback had snapped a two-fight winning streak for ‘Brown Bear’, who had previously earned wins over Dequan Townsend and Alonzo Menifield.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 37 co-main event proved to be a rather one sided affair. While Devin Clark certainly showcased his toughness during the fifteen minute contest, the three rounds were mainly dominated by Ion Cutelaba. ‘The Hulk’ utilized his wrestling to control ‘Brown Bear’ on the canvas while unleashing a plethora of ground and pound.

Official UFC Vegas 37 Results: Ion Cutelaba def. Devin Clark by unanimous decision (30-26, 29-26, 29-27)

Check out how the pros reacted to Cutelaba vs. Clark below:

Ion Cutelaba is light heavyweight Jeremy Stephens. — Jared Feuring (@jaredfeuring) September 19, 2021

Bald headed, bearded Ion is going crazy right now!!!! #UFCVegas37 — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) September 19, 2021

Adalaide Byrd scored that 10-8 Clark #UFCVegas37 — Below the Belt with Brendan Schaub (@btbshowtime) September 19, 2021

Knocked his teeth out! #UFCVegas37 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) September 19, 2021

Peterson is channeling his inner Yamasaki #UFCVegas37 — Below the Belt with Brendan Schaub (@btbshowtime) September 19, 2021

Post-fight reaction to Ion Cutelaba defeating Devin Clark:

Ion Cutelaba with a dominate performance! Good takedowns. — Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) September 19, 2021

. @bisping ain’t letting go of that mic! — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) September 19, 2021

Literally about to gag thinking about Devins teeth being almost knocked out 🤢 #UFCVegas37 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) September 19, 2021

Who would you like to see Ion Cutelaba fight next following his decision victory over Devin Clark at tonight’s UFC Vegas 37 event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!