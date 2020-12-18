UFC 256 medical suspensions: Deiveson Figueiredo, Brandon Moreno both facing long sits after flyweight war

The medical suspensions for last Saturday’s UFC 256 card have been revealed, and to nobody’s surprise, headliners Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno could be out for awhile.

Figueiredo, the UFC flyweight champion, and Moreno, the streaking top contender, collided in the UFC 256 main event, and battled tooth-and-nail for five, hectic rounds. At the end of the razor-close contest, both men were black and blue, and the cage-side judges scored the fight a majority draw. After this flyweight war, both men are facing six-month suspensions.

Others facing long suspensions after UFC 256 include co-main event loser Tony Ferguson, main card winner Mackenzie Dern, and undercard fighters Cub Swanson, Sam Hughes and Peter Barrett.

See the full suspensions for the card below (via mixedmartialarts.com):

UFC 256 Main Card medical suspensions

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno ends in a Majority Draw, UFC flyweight champion keeps the belt (48-47, 47-47. 47-47)

•Figueiredo must have possible broken right little toe cleared by Dr and must have MRI of right bicep, if positive then must have orthopedic Dr clearance or no contest until 06/11/21; minimum suspension no contest until 02/11/21, no contact until 01/27/21.

•Moreno must have MRI of left shoulder and x-ray of left forearm, if positive must have Dr clearance or no contest until 06/11/21; minimum suspension no contest until 01/27/21, no contact until 01/12/21.

Charles Oliveira defeated Tony Ferguson by Unanimous Decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

•Oliveira suspended until 01/12/21, No contact until 01/03/21 – cut over left eyebrow.

•Ferguson must have MRI of left elbow, if positive must have orthopedic Dr clearance or no contest until 06/11/21; minimum suspension no contest until 01/27/21, no contact until 01/12/21.

Mackenzie Dern defeated Virna Jandiroba by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

•Dern must have facial CT to rule out nasal fracture, if positive must have ENT Dr clearance and left hand x-rayed if positive then must have orthopedic Dr clearance or no contest until 06/12/21; minimum suspension no contest until 01/27/21, no contact until 01/12/21.

•Jandiroba suspended until 01/12/21 No contact until 01/03/21 – hard fight.

Kevin Holland defeated Ronaldo Souza by KO (Punches, Round 1, 1:44)

•Ronald Carvalho Dos Santos (AKA Jacare Souza) suspended until 02/11/21, No contact until 01/27/21.

Ciryl Gane defeated Junior dos Santos by TKO (Strikes, Round 2, 2:34)

•Dos Santos suspended until 02/11/21 No contact until 01/27/21.

UFC 256 Undercard Suspensions:

Cub Swanson defeated Daniel Pineda by KO (Punches, Round 2, 1:52)

•Swanson must have right hand x-rayed, if positive must have orthopedic Dr clearance or no contest until 06/12/21; minimum suspension no contest until 01/12/21, no contact until 01/03/21. •Pineda suspended until 02/11/21, No contact until 01/27/21.

Rafael Fiziev defeated Renato Moicano by KO (Punches, Round 1, 4:05)

•Carneiro Moicano suspended until 02/11/21, No contact until 01/27/21.

Gavin Tucker defeated Billy Quarantillo by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

•Quarantillo suspended until 01/21/21, No contact until 01/03/21- left eye laceration.

Tecia Torres defeated Sam Hughes by TKO (Doctor Stoppage, Rund 1, 5:00)

•Hughes must have left eye cleared by ophthalmologist or no contest until 06/11/21; minimum suspension no contest until 01/27/21, no contact until 01/12/21.

Chase Hooper defeated Peter Barrett by Submission (Heel Hook, Round 3, 3:02)

•Barrett must have MRI of right knee, if positive must have Dr clearance or no contest until 06/11/21; minimum suspension no contact until 01/12/21.

What are your thoughts on the medical suspensions for UFC 256?