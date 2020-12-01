Khamzat Chimaev vs. Leon Edwards fight scrapped due to COVID-19

An anticipated welterweight scrap between No. 3-ranked contender Leon Edwards and rising prospect Khamzat Chimaev has unfortunately been canceled after Edwards tested positive for COVID-19.
News of the bout’s cancelation comes from Ariel Helwani of ESPN, the official broadcast partner of the UFC.
Leon Edwards vs. Khamzat Chimaev isn’t happening on Dec. 19, per sources. Unfortunately, Edwards recently tested positive for COVID.
UFC is hoping to re-book the fight in early 2021, sources say.
— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 1, 2020
“Leon Edwards vs. Khamzat Chimaev isn’t happening on Dec. 19, per sources,” Helwani reported. “Unfortunately, Edwards recently tested positive for COVID. UFC is hoping to re-book the fight in early 2021, sources say.”
News of Edwards testing positive for COVID-19 comes just days after reports surfaced suggesting that Chimaev also tested positive for the virus, which already cast doubt on the status of their fight.
Time will tell if the UFC moves to rebook this Edwards vs. Chimaev fight, or if the promotion opts to go a different direction for the two men.
Here’s the updated lineup for the UFC’s December 19 card with the cancelation of this Edwards vs. Chimaev fight, which was slated to serve as the headliner.
Main Card
Leon Edwards vs. Khamzat Chimaev
- Stephen Thompson vs. Geoff Neal
- Marcin Tybura vs. Greg Hardy
- Marlon Moraes vs. Rob Font
- Misha Cirkunov vs. Ryan Spann
- Jose Aldo vs. Marlon Vera
Preliminary Card
- Khaos Williams vs. Michel Pereira
- Alexandre Pantoja vs. Manel Kape
- Belal Muhammad vs. Dhiego Lima
- Deron Winn vs. Antonio Arroyo
- Sijara Eubanks vs. Pannie Kianzad
- Aiemann Zahabi vs. Drako Rodriguez
- Tafon Nchukwi vs. Jamie Pickett
- Rick Glenn vs. Carlton Minus
What do you think the future holds for Khamzat Chimaev and Leon Edwards after this unfortunate development? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.