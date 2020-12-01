Khamzat Chimaev vs. Leon Edwards fight scrapped due to COVID-19

An anticipated welterweight scrap between No. 3-ranked contender Leon Edwards and rising prospect Khamzat Chimaev has unfortunately been canceled after Edwards tested positive for COVID-19.

News of the bout’s cancelation comes from Ariel Helwani of ESPN, the official broadcast partner of the UFC.

Leon Edwards vs. Khamzat Chimaev isn’t happening on Dec. 19, per sources. Unfortunately, Edwards recently tested positive for COVID. UFC is hoping to re-book the fight in early 2021, sources say. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 1, 2020

“Leon Edwards vs. Khamzat Chimaev isn’t happening on Dec. 19, per sources,” Helwani reported. “Unfortunately, Edwards recently tested positive for COVID. UFC is hoping to re-book the fight in early 2021, sources say.”

News of Edwards testing positive for COVID-19 comes just days after reports surfaced suggesting that Chimaev also tested positive for the virus, which already cast doubt on the status of their fight.

Time will tell if the UFC moves to rebook this Edwards vs. Chimaev fight, or if the promotion opts to go a different direction for the two men.

Here’s the updated lineup for the UFC’s December 19 card with the cancelation of this Edwards vs. Chimaev fight, which was slated to serve as the headliner.

Main Card

Leon Edwards vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Stephen Thompson vs. Geoff Neal

Marcin Tybura vs. Greg Hardy

Marlon Moraes vs. Rob Font

Misha Cirkunov vs. Ryan Spann

Jose Aldo vs. Marlon Vera

Preliminary Card

Khaos Williams vs. Michel Pereira

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Manel Kape

Belal Muhammad vs. Dhiego Lima

Deron Winn vs. Antonio Arroyo

Sijara Eubanks vs. Pannie Kianzad

Aiemann Zahabi vs. Drako Rodriguez

Tafon Nchukwi vs. Jamie Pickett

Rick Glenn vs. Carlton Minus

What do you think the future holds for Khamzat Chimaev and Leon Edwards after this unfortunate development? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.