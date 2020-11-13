UFC Vegas 14 weigh-in results: Main event official, one fight gets scrapped

On Saturday night, the UFC will return to our screens with the under-the-radar UFC Vegas 14 card out of the promotion’s Apex facility.

The card was originally expected to be headlined by a lightweight showdown between Rafael dos Anjos and Islam Makhachev. When Makhachev was forced off the bill with a staph infection, however, No. 7-ranked lightweight contender Paul Felder stepped in to replace him on just five days’ notice. Felder will now meet dos Anjos in a five-round lightweight fight in the card’s main event.

The UFC Vegas 14 card will be co-headlined by a welterweight showdown between Abdul Razak Alhassan and Khaos Williams. Other highlights of the bill include appearances from the likes of Eryk Anders, Brendan Allen, Sean Strickland, Kay Hansen, and Randa Markos.

On Friday morning, the fighters on the UFC Vegas 14 card stepped onto the scales to weigh in for battle. Despite the short time with which he had to prepare, Felder was the first fighter on the scale, and successfully made the lightweight limit. Dos Anjos, who has spent the last few years competing at welterweight, also hit his mark.

Paul Felder told me he’d be the first fighter on the scale this morning, and he was. The dude is such a pro. #UFCVegas14 — Tom Taylor (@TomTayMMA) November 13, 2020

See the full weigh-in results for the card below (via MMA Junkie):

UFC Vegas 14 Main Card | 7:00 pm ET on ESPN+

Rafael dos Anjos (156) vs. Paul Felder (155.75)

Abdul Razak Alhassan () vs. Khaos Williams (170)

Kay Hansen (115.5) vs. Cory McKenna ()

Julian Marquez () vs. Saparbek Safarov () – Fight canceled due to Safarov weight-cutting complications

Brendan Allen () vs. Sean Strickland (194.5)

UFC Vegas 14 Preliminary Card | 4:00 pm ET on ESPN+

Miranda Granger (115.5) vs. Ashley Yoder (115.5)

Rhys McKee (170.5) vs. Alex Morono (170.5)

Louis Smolka () vs. Jose Quinonez (135)

Randa Markos (116) vs. Kanako Murata (115)

Geraldo de Freitas (136) vs. Tony Gravely (135.5)

Don’Tale Mayes (262) vs. Roque Martinez ()

Which fight on the UFC Vegas 14 lineup are you most anticipating?