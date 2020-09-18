UFC Vegas 11 weigh-in results: Colby Covington, Tyron Woodley on weight for main event

The weigh-ins for UFC Vegas 11 took place on Friday and headliners Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley were on point for the main event.

In the main event, Covington and Woodley both weighed in at the non-title welterweight limit of 171lbs. Both men appeared to be in fantastic shape ahead of their grudge match in the main event of Saturday night’s card in Las Vegas.

In the co-main event, fan favorites Donald Cerrone and Niko Price both weighed in at 170.5lbs for their welterweight co-main event bout. Both men are coming off of losses but they are always in exciting fights and this matchup is guaranteed violence.

As well, middleweight rivals Khamzat Chimaev and Gerald Meerschaert were both on weight for their highly-anticipated grudge match. Chimaev, who also fights as a welterweight, weighed in at 185.5lbs while Meerschaert was 186lbs.

While the UFC has had many hiccups at the weigh-ins recently, the UFC Vegas 11 weigh-ins went smoothly. No one missed weight and all 14 fights are now official.

Check out the full UFC Vegas 11 weigh-in results below (via MMAjunkie.com).

UFC Vegas 11 Main Card (8 p.m., ESPN+)

Welterweight bout (five rounds): Colby Covington (171) vs. Tyron Woodley (171)

Welterweight bout: Donald Cerrone (170.5) vs. Niko Price (170.5)

Middleweight bout: Khamzat Chimaev (185.5) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (186)

Light heavyweight bout: Ryan Spann (205.5) vs. Johnny Walker (205.5)

Women’s strawweight bout: Mackenzie Dern (115) vs. Randa Markos (115.5)

Middleweight bout: Kevin Holland (185) vs. Darren Stewart (185.5)

UFC Vegas 11 Preliminary Card (5 p.m., ESPN+)

Flyweight bout: David Dvorak (125.5) vs. Jordan Espinosa (126)

Featherweight bout: Mirsad Bektic (144.5) vs. Damon Jackson (145.5)

Women’s flyweight bout: Mara Romero Borella (125) vs. Mayra Bueno Silva (125.5)

Women’s bantamweight bout: Sarah Alpar (135.5) vs. Jessica-Rose Clark (135)

Featherweight bout: T.J. Laramie (145) vs. Darrick Minner (146)

Bantamweight bout: Randy Costa (135) vs. Journey Newson (135)

Bantamweight bout: Andre Ewell (134.5) vs. Irwin Rivera (135.5)

Bantamweight bout: Tyson Nam (136) vs. Jerome Rivera (135)

