Video | Colby Covington, Tyron Woodley engage in tense staredown before UFC Vegas 11

UFC welterweight contenders Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley engaged in a tense staredown following the UFC Vegas 11 weigh-ins.

Covington and Woodley are not friends and the fight between them on Saturday will mark an end to their on-again, off-again feud over the last few years. On Friday, both men made the main event of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 11 official when they both weighed in at 171lbs. They will now meet at the UFC Apex in a five-round fight.

Following the weigh-ins, the UFC had Covington and Woodley square off in a staredown. Take a look at the tense encounter below.

Fans have been looking forward to this fight for years. Both Covington and Woodley were once teammates at American Top Team but much has changed in the last few years. Covington has left for MMA Masters while Woodley brought in Jorge Masvidal, a former friend of Covington, to help him out in his training camp for this fight.

Covington hasn’t fought since last December when he suffered a fifth-round TKO loss to Kamaru Usman in a failed bid to capture the UFC welterweight title. Woodley, of course, was the one who originally dropped the belt to Usman in March 2019. He was shut out on the scorecards in that fight and the lost in a blowout to Gilbert Burns.

Both Covington and Woodley are ranked in the top-five of the UFC welterweight division so a win here would keep the victor right in the mix of a title shot. A loss, however, and both men risk multi-fight losing skids that will drop them far out of the title picture. These are two fighters who do not like each other and the background and history combined with the stylistic matchup makes this a must-watch fight.

Who are you picking, Colby Covington or Tyron Woodley?