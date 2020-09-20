Pros react after Mackenzie Dern stops Randa Markos at UFC Vegas 11

A women’s strawweight bout featuring Mackenzie Dern taking on Randa Markos took place on the main card of tonight’s UFC Vegas 11 event.

Dern (8-1 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since scoring a sensational submission victory over Hannah Cifers this past May. The 27-year-old Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu standout had gone 3-1 inside of the Octagon ahead of tonight’s contest with Markos.

Meanwhile, Randa Markos (10-8-1 MMA) was most previously seen in action this past March where she suffered a lopsided loss to Amanda Ribas. Prior to that setback, the Canadian had scored a split decision victory over Ashley Yoder at UFC Singapore in October of 2019.

Tonight’s Dern vs. Markos bout proved to be a lopsided affair. For whatever reason Randa Markos decided to engage Mackenzie Dern on the ground. That decision proved fatal quickly as Dern promptly locked in a beatiful armbar submission for the victory.

Official UFC Vegas 11 Result: Mackenzie Dern def. Randa Markos via submission (armbar) at 3:44 of Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to Dern defeating Markos below:

Let’s go parillo!!!! First time working with @MackenzieDern Gonna be great no doubt! @rvcasport — michael (@bisping) September 20, 2020

Jujitsu lessons by McKenzie — BONY (@JonnyBones) September 20, 2020

Beautiful bjj as always by Dern. #UFCVegas11 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) September 20, 2020

The high level of BJJ IQ required to transition into that armbar finish says A LOT! This division needs to pay attention here. On the feet, take advantage bc Dern just needs one TD and she can end the show in multiple creative fashions.

I love BJJ and I’m always blown away by her — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) September 20, 2020

