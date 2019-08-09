UFC Uruguay weigh-in results: Headliners hit marks

Tomorrow night the UFC will advance into new territory with the interesting looking UFC Uruguay card.

The event will be headlined by a women’s flyweight title fight between champion Valentina Shevchenko and challenger Liz Carmouche. The bout will actually be a rematch of a 2010 fight, which Carmouche won via controversial doctor stoppage.

The UFC Uruguay card will be co-headlined by a welterweight scrap between the streaking Vicente Luque, and the fan favorite “Platinum” Mike Perry who is promising some significant changes to his fighting style.

Outside of these fights, the most notable feature of the card is a long-awaited light heavyweight showdown between ranked contenders Ilir Latifi and Volkan Oezdemir. The pair have been scheduled to meet multiple times previously but will finally tangle in Uruguay. The card also includes notables like Bobby Moffett, Gilbert Burns, and the debuting TKO MMA heavyweight star Cyril Gane.

On Friday morning, these fighters fighters, and the others on the bill, took to the scales to weigh in for the imminent battles. Here are the weigh-in results for the card (via MMA Junkie):

The Main Card | 8:00 pm ET on ESPN+

Champ Valentina Shevchenko (125.5) vs. Liz Carmouche (124.5) – for women’s flyweight title

Vicente Luque (171) vs. Mike Perry (170.5)

Humberto Bandenay (146) vs. Luiz Eduardo Garagorri (145.5)

Ilir Latifi (204.5) vs. Volkan Oezdemir (205.5)

Oskar Piechota (185) vs. Rodolfo Vieira (185.5)

Enrique Barzola (145) vs. Bobby Moffett (146)

The Prelims | 5:00 pm ET on ESPN

Cyril Gane (241) vs. Raphael Pessoa (261)

Gilbert Burns (171) vs. Aleksei Kunchenko (170)

Marina Rodriguez (115.5) vs. Tecia Torres (115)

Rogerio Bontorin (125.5) vs. Raulian Paiva (125.5)

Geraldo de Freitas (135) vs. Chris Gutierrez (156)

Alex da Silva (155.5) vs. Rodrigo Vargas ()

Veronica Macedo (125.5) vs. Polyana Viana (126)

