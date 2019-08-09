Darren Till reflects on ‘scary moment’ right before a fight

UFC welterweight contender Darren Till has been fighting at the highest level of the sport for quite a while now, and as such, he’s well accustomed to the stresses and nerves that coincide with this level of competition.

Speaking on his official Instagram account, Till reflected on the moment that immediately precedes each fight, when a fighter gets their hands taped backstage, in quiet anticipation. He also shared a photo from right before his September, 2018 welterweight title fight with the former champion Tyron Woodley, which he lost by second-round submission.

“What a scary moment.

Getting wrapped just before the walk, so many emotions running high

The main emotion for me is… why the fuck am I doing this to myself. At the same time…

I’m thinking fuck this let’s do it.

I think it’s essential to try and use all of them emotions in the right way

Lots of times you fight can be different.

I’m still learning and hope to continue, losses & wins will make & break you.

Here’s to some hardwork & even harder fights to get to a point to become the main fucking man.

This moment was just before I challenged an all time great for his belt. The coveted @ufc title

It wasn’t my time then… I’ve accepted it…

I will have my time again & triumph.

I know this.” – Darren Till on Instagram

After his loss to Tyron Woodley, Darren Till returned to the cage opposite Jorge Masvidal. Unfortunately for the Brit and his dedicated fans, he was knocked out in this fight.

Till does not currently have a fight booked, but is expected to return soon — perhaps against this former champ. Stay tuned for updates on that.

