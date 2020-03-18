UFC unveils Forrest Griffin Community Award for exceptional volunteer and charity work

The UFC recently announced it has created the Forrest Griffin Community Award for exceptional volunteer and charity service by a UFC athlete.

Named in honor of the UFC Hall of Famer and former UFC light heavyweight champion, the first recipient of the Forrest Griffin Community award will be revealed at International Fight Week in July in Las Vegas.

“Forrest Griffin embodies what it means to truly give back and be a charitable person, so it’s perfect that this award is named in his honor. Forrest is someone that will give his time and volunteer with charities, then help fundraise by making a personal donation without any recognition. That’s what charitable giving is all about. He doesn’t do it because someone is watching him, he does it because he cares,” UFC president Dana White said in a statement.

White will personally select the winner of the award and the winner will be awarded $25,000 for a charity of their choosing. The UFC and Toyo Tires together will make the donation in Forrest Griffin’s honor.

“I’m extremely proud to have such a distinguished award named in my honor. At moments like this, all I can think is that I’m not worthy and I haven’t done enough. We always think we could have and should have done more, but that’s not what this is about. This is about celebrating the good things we have done in the community and how we have helped changed lives. Hopefully this award will encourage others to give more and get involved,” Griffin said.

According to the press release, Griffin is active in the Las Vegas community with his charitable contributions to organizations such as Boys Town Nevada, Boys & Girls Clubs, St. Baldrick’s Foundation, The Gay and Lesbian Community Center of Southern Nevada, and Three Square Food Bank. It was a no brainer, therefore, to name the award after him.

Who do you think will win the first Forrest Griffin Community Award?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/18/2020.