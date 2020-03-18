Tyron Woodley dismisses Leon Edwards fight, demands Colby Covington as next opponent

Tyron Woodley has diverted his attention from Leon Edwards to Colby Covington.

The former welterweight champion was scheduled to fight Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC London this weekend. It would have been his first Octagon appearance since losing his 170-pound title in 2019 to Kamaru Usman. However, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the UFC recently announced its decision to postpone its upcoming shows in London, Columbus and Portland.

“The Chosen One” was unsurprisingly disappointed by the news. Before the card was cancelled, UFC President Dana White tried to match him up with Gilbert Burns and Colby Covington on US soil. On Instagram, the former champ apologized to fans and revealed that he ultimately wants to fight Covington next.

“Fans I’m sorry,” said Woodley. “I’m f*cking shattered by this. I texted Dana White and told him I am in for [Gilbert] Burns [on Saturday]. I then was told the card was off,” he said.

“We will make it through this together, don’t take it lightly. When we are back and running, it’s me and clout chasing Covington. Don’t want to hear another name.”

Tyron Woodley writes on my IG that he accepted the Gilbert Burns fight for Saturday only, but then found out the event was off. He’s now turning his attention solely to Colby Covington again, whenever normalcy resumes. https://t.co/Hw5tlM24D1 pic.twitter.com/xPE0ElIBZh — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 16, 2020

Covington and Woodley have a rivalry that has spanned several years. However, their matchup would leave Leon Edwards without a dance partner. The British welterweight has the longest active win streak in the division aside from welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. He is edging towards a title shot and isn’t letting go of the opportunity to fight Woodley.

This fight going to happen after we get back to normal programming don’t try run now kid, fuck Covington the weasel pic.twitter.com/3nylGOjHTU — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) March 16, 2020

Tell that boy he can’t run from me his ass whooping is just delayed https://t.co/dLNf8OwHq3 — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) March 16, 2020

“This fight going to happen after we get back to normal programming don’t try run now kid, f**k Covington the weasel,” Edwards wrote on Twitter.

“Tell that boy he can’t run from me, his a*s whooping is just delayed,” Edwards added.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/18/2020.