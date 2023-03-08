UFC star Paddy Pimblett goes viral for landing “Sparta Kick” on little person (Video)

UFC star Paddy Pimblett has faced some negative backlash after landing a ‘Sparta Kick’ on a little person.

The rising lightweight recently collaborated with Youtube figure Danny Duncan, who has a massive seven-million subscribers.

In the video, Pimblett shows off his highly-respected grappling skills that have helped him climb to 4-0 in the UFC. The Liverpudlian and Duncan also threw kicks at Kewon Vines, who held a pad.

Fans blast Paddy Pimblett

Although most MMA fans were happy with the collaboration between the two, some were far from pleased at Pimblett kicking the little person. Fans said:

“bullying dwarfs … paddy doing paddy things.”

“that’s the best win on his resume right there.”

“This kinda made me sad.”

“Mr diversity champion Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett beating up Black little people is the least surprising thing hitting my timeline today…”

Since entering the UFC in 2021 after a successful career under Cage Warriors, Pimblett quickly asserted himself on the biggest stage of MMA. The 28-year-old earned three stoppage victories in his first three bouts with the promotion, with wins over Luigi Vendramini, Rodrigo Vargas, and Jordan Leavitt. Pimblett’s most recent fight ended highly controversial at UFC 282 over Jared Gordon.

Despite leaving the T-Mobile Arena with a unanimous decision victory, the majority of the MMA community believes Gordon was robbed, and Pimblett should have been dealt his first loss under the UFC’s banner.

Pimblett addresses UFC 282 performance

Having had time to reflect and digest his performance from December 10, Pimblett addressed the criticism in a recent interview with MMA Junkie.

“I don’t care what most armchairs say, to be honest,’ Pimblett said. “That doesn’t bother me. When pros like Nate Diaz say I didn’t win, Joe Rogan saying I didn’t win, that’s when you think, “f*****g hell.”

“But people who sit in their armchairs and comment on YouTube and Instagram, I don’t care about. It’s actual pros who thought I lost.

“I was with Chuck Liddell last week and he was saying, “I don’t know what people are so hung up about. It’s a close fight, but it’s not a robbery.” I didn’t finish him so everyone’s against me.”

Pimblett is expected to return to competition towards the end of 2023 as he’s currently recovering from a minor ankle surgery.