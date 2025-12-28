UFC star Michael Page frustrated with lack of opponents: ‘You don’t have plans for me’

UFC fighter Michael Page is losing his patience.

Page hasn’t been seen in action since August. He defeated Jared Cannonier in a middleweight fight and it will ultimately go down as his final bout of 2025. “Venom” had two fights this year, and that amount isn’t unusual if you look at Page’s history.

Still, “MVP” insists that he is none too pleased with the lack of opponents on the table. Appearing on the “Shxts ‘n’ Gigs” podcast, Page suggested that the UFC matchmakers may be holding him back (via MMAJunkie).

“I’m in two divisions. I said I want to be at welterweight,” Page said. “I’ve taken a spur-of-the-moment at middleweight fight with Shara ‘Bullet’ – I didn’t mind. Then I was like, ‘OK, give me a welterweight fight.’ Nobody’s available. ‘OK, give me another middleweight fight.’ They gave me another middleweight fight (against Cannonier). Cool. ‘Give me a welterweight fight.’ Nobody’s available. How can nobody be available? This is literally what I’m getting messaged back.

“(I said), ‘OK, this guy.’ I kid you not: There was a fight the other day. Quite a few welterweights were performing. He just won a fight spectacularly. I messaged (the matchmakers): ‘That’s a great fight for me in London.’ ‘Oh, we’ve got plans for him.’ The guy just stepped out of the cage. I’m already for months, and you don’t have plans for me, but you have plans for him? Something’s going on.”

Page has gone 3-1 since joining the UFC roster. He’s defeated Cannonier, Sharabutdin Magomedov, and Kevin Holland. The lone UFC loss for Page was against Ian Machado Garry via unanimous decision in a competitive fight back in June 2024.

As Page mentioned, he has bounced around from welterweight to middleweight. It appears the weight class doesn’t matter for “Venom,” as he simply wants to secure his next fight.