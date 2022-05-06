UFC 274 Weigh-In Results: Charles Oliveira misses weight on first attempt, has 1 hour to cut half a pound

The UFC 274 fighter weigh-ins kick off at noon ET today, May 6th at the UFC host hotel in Phoenix, Arizona.

UFC 274 takes place tomorrow, Saturday May 7th at the Footprint Center.

The main event will feature lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (32-8 MMA) vs former interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje (23-3 MMA).

Strawweight champion Rose Namajunas (11-4 MMA) will also be on the main card, looking to defend her title in a rematch with former champion Carla Esparza (18-6 MMA) in the co-feature.

Top-ranked lightweight contenders will collide when Michael Chandler (22-7 MMA) locks horns with Tony Ferguson (26-6 MMA) in a 155-pound clash.

The full weigh-in results for Saturday’s event are posted below:

UFC 274 MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10pm EST)

Charles Oliveira (155.5) ** vs. Justin Gaethje (155)

Rose Namajunas (115) vs. Carla Esparza (115)

Michael Chandler (156) vs. Tony Ferguson (155.5)

Mauricio Rua (205.5) vs. Ovince Saint Preux (205)

Donald Cerrone (155.5) vs. Joe Lauzon (155.5)

UFC 274 PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 8pm EST)

Randy Brown (170.5) vs. Khaos Williams (170)

Macy Chiasson (145.5) vs. Norma Dumont (146.5) **

Brandon Royval (125.5) vs. Matt Schnell (125.5)

Blagoy Ivanov (253.5) vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima (258.5)

UFC 274 EARLY PRELIMS (ESPN+, 5:30pm EST)

Danny Roberts (170.5) vs. Francisco Trinaldo (170.5)

Tracy Cortez (125.5) vs. Melissa Gatto (125)

Kleydson Rodrigues (125.5) vs. CJ Vergara (126)

Ariane Carnelossi (115.5) vs. Loopy Godinez (115)

Fernie Garcia (135.5) vs. Journey Newson (135.5)

** Missed weight. Oliveira could not cut the extra half pound in the given time frame. The lightweight title will be vacated. Gaethje can win the belt at UFC 274, Oliveira can not.

The excitement is building as UFC 274 hosts an impressive line-up of fighters who will battle it out in the Octagon.

Which match-ups are you looking forward to? Any predictions?