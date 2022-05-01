Pros react after Marlon Vera defeats Rob Font at UFC Vegas 53

By
Chris Taylor
-
Marlon Vera, Rob Font, UFC Vegas 53

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 53 event was headlined by a key men’s bantamweight matchup between Rob Font and Marlon Vera.

Font missed weight for the contest and was forced to forfeit 20% of his purse to Vera.

Rob Font (19-6 MMA) had entered tonight’s contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a decision loss to Jose Aldo his last time out. That setback had snapped a four-fight winning streak for the American, who previously defeated Cody Garbrandt, Marlon Moraes, Ricky Simon and Sergio Pettis.

Meanwhile, Marlon Vera (19-7-1 MMA) was returning for the first time since scoring a knockout victory over former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar at UFC 268. ‘Chito’ had won 3 of this last 4 fights overall, with his lone setback in that time coming against MMA legend Jose Aldo.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 53 main event proved to be a thrilling five round war. Rob Font was able to get off the better volume of strikes throughout the fight, however it was the power of Marlon Vera that proved to be the difference. ‘Chito’ dropped Font on multiple occasions throughout the contest, leaving the American battered, bruised and bloodied after twenty-five minutes of battle.

Official UFC Vegas 53 Result: Marlon Vera def. Rob Font by unanimous decision (48-47, 49-46 x2)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Font vs. Vera’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Marlon Vera defeating Rob Font:

Who would you like to see Marlon Vera fight next following his victory over Rob Font this evening in Las Vegas?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

