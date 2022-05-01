Pros react after Marlon Vera defeats Rob Font at UFC Vegas 53

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 53 event was headlined by a key men’s bantamweight matchup between Rob Font and Marlon Vera.

Font missed weight for the contest and was forced to forfeit 20% of his purse to Vera.

Rob Font (19-6 MMA) had entered tonight’s contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a decision loss to Jose Aldo his last time out. That setback had snapped a four-fight winning streak for the American, who previously defeated Cody Garbrandt, Marlon Moraes, Ricky Simon and Sergio Pettis.

Meanwhile, Marlon Vera (19-7-1 MMA) was returning for the first time since scoring a knockout victory over former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar at UFC 268. ‘Chito’ had won 3 of this last 4 fights overall, with his lone setback in that time coming against MMA legend Jose Aldo.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 53 main event proved to be a thrilling five round war. Rob Font was able to get off the better volume of strikes throughout the fight, however it was the power of Marlon Vera that proved to be the difference. ‘Chito’ dropped Font on multiple occasions throughout the contest, leaving the American battered, bruised and bloodied after twenty-five minutes of battle.

Official UFC Vegas 53 Result: Marlon Vera def. Rob Font by unanimous decision (48-47, 49-46 x2)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Font vs. Vera’ below:

This is gonna be a good one. Both savages !!! #UFCVegas53 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) May 1, 2022

I’m excited for this main event @chitoveraUFC vs @RobSFont. Two uber talented bantamweights. Could go either way! #UFCVegas53 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) May 1, 2022

I’m going with Vera — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) May 1, 2022

Fast start for Font. Mixing in uppercuts with his terrific jabs. Need more movement out of Chito. #UFCVegas53 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) May 1, 2022

What a finish to the round! Ridiculous pace so far. We got ourselves a fight! #UFCVegas53 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) May 1, 2022

Vera needs more kicks !!! — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) May 1, 2022

Twice now Font lost the RD at the very end. Vera 2-1 going to the 4th. #UFCVegas53 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) May 1, 2022

Font with more output, but Chito is WAY more unpredictable on the feet. Vera finding his spots and making them count! #UFCVegas53 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) May 1, 2022

I always say hit to hurt !!! All those landed strikes and look what happened!! #UFCVegas53 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) May 1, 2022

Chitos nasty!!! Beast mode #UFCVegas53 — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) May 1, 2022

Chito is always looking for the finish, not just the win. Difference in the fight so far. #UFCVegas53 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) May 1, 2022

Font is busted up #UFCVegas53 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) May 1, 2022

Post-fight reactions to Marlon Vera defeating Rob Font:

This division is Funking GOOD!! #UFCVegas53 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) May 1, 2022

Chito is a monster #UFCVegas53 — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) May 1, 2022

What an insane pace for 25 minutes! Opportunistic offense from Chito, historic output from Font. What a war! Way to represent the bantamweights! #UFCVegas53 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) May 1, 2022

Chito Vera is a Problem with a capital P! I got my eye on you 👀 @chitoveraUFC 🇪🇨 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) May 1, 2022

Who would you like to see Marlon Vera fight next following his victory over Rob Font this evening in Las Vegas?

