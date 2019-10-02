UFC rankings update: Jared Cannonier surges up at middleweight

The official UFC rankings have been updated in the wake of last weekend’s action-packed UFC Copenhagen card, and as expected, there have been some interesting changes.

Most notably, main event winner Jared Cannonier has rocketed up the middleweight rankings on the strength of his first-round drubbing of Jack Hermansson. He’s now settled at No. 5 in the division, while Hermansson has stumbled to No. 6.

Elsewhere in the new UFC rankings, Lina Lansberg has made a small climb at bantamweight, moving up one spot to No. 11 on the strength of UFC Copenhagen undercard defeat of Macy Chiasson.

Without further ado, here are the latest UFC rankings (via MMA Mania):

Note:

+/- = movement in rankings

*NR = Not previously ranked

UFC Rankings

POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Jon Jones

2. Khabib Nurmagomedov

3. Henry Cejudo

4. Stipe Miocic

5. Amanda Nunes

6. Daniel Cormier

7. Max Holloway

8. Kamaru Usman

9. Robert Whittaker

10. Tony Ferguson

11. Valentina Shevchenko

12. Conor McGregor

13. Dustin Poirier

14. Israel Adesanya

15. Tyron Woodley

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: HENRY CEJUDO

1. Joseph Benavidez

2. Jussier Formiga

3. Deiveson Figueiredo

4. Alexandre Pantoja

5. Sergio Pettis

6. Tim Elliott

7. Brandon Moreno

8. Rogerio Bontorin -1

9. Kai Kara France

10. Matt Schnell

11. Jordan Espinosa

12. Alex Perez

13. Ryan Benoit

14. Askar Askarov *NR

15. Mark De La Rosa -1

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: HENRY CEJUDO

1. Marlon Moraes

2. Aljamain Sterling

3. Cory Sandhagen

4. Petr Yan

5. Raphael Assuncao

6. Pedro Munhoz

7. Dominick Cruz

8. Jimmie Rivera

9. Cody Garbrandt

10. Cody Stamann

11. Rob Font

12. John Dodson

13. Song Yadong

14. Urijah Faber

15. Thomas Almeida

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: MAX HOLLOWAY

1. Alexander Volkanovski

2. Brian Ortega

3. Jose Aldo

4. Frankie Edgar

5. Zabit Magomedsharipov

6. Chan Sung Jung

7. Yair Rodriguez

8. Jeremy Stephens

9. Renato Moicano

10. Josh Emmett

11. Calvin Kattar

12. Shane Burgos

13. Mirsad Bektic

14. Ryan Hall

15. Arnold Allen

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: KHABIB NURMAGOMEDOV

1. Tony Ferguson

2. Dustin Poirier

3. Conor McGregor

4. Justin Gaethje

5. Donald Cerrone

6. Al Iaquinta

7. Paul Felder

8. Kevin Lee

9. Edson Barboza

10. Anthony Pettis

11. Gregor Gillespie

12. Charles Oliveira

13. Alexander Hernandez

14. Islam Makhachev

15. Dan Hooker

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: KAMARU USMAN

1. Tyron Woodley

2. Colby Covington

3. Jorge Masvidal

4. Leon Edwards

5. Rafael dos Anjos

6. Nate Diaz

7. Santiago Ponzinibbio

8. Darren Till

9. Stephen Thompson

10. Demian Maia

11. Ben Askren

12. Anthony Pettis

13. Robbie Lawler

14. Vicente Luque

15. Neil Magny

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: ROBERT WHITTAKER

1. Israel Adesanya (Interim champion)

2. Paulo Costa

3. Yoel Romero

4. Kelvin Gastelum

5. Jared Cannonier +4

6. Jack Hermansson -1

7. Ronaldo Souza -1

8. Chris Weidman -1

9. Derek Brunson -1

10. Ian Heinisch

11. Uriah Hall

12. Brad Tavares

13. Antonio Carlos Junior

14. Edmen Shahbazyan

15. Omari Akhmedov

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: JON JONES

1. Daniel Cormier

2. Thiago Santos

3. Anthony Smith

4. Dominick Reyes

5. Jan Blachowicz

6. Alexander Gustafsson

7. Corey Anderson

8. Volkan Oezdemir

9. Glover Teixeira

10. (T) Johnny Walker

10. (T) Aleksandar Rakic

12. Ilir Latifi

13. Misha Cirkunov

15. Nikita Krylov +1

14. Mauricio Rua -1

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: STIPE MIOCIC

1. Daniel Cormier

2. Francis Ngannou

3. Curtis Blaydes

4. Junior dos Santos

5. Derrick Lewis

6. Alexander Volkov

7. Alistair Overeem

8. Cain Velasquez

9. Blagoy Ivanov

10. (T) Shamil Abdurakhimov

10. (T) Walt Harris

12. Augusto Sakai

13. Aleksei Oleinik

14. Tai Tuivasa

15. Maurice Greene

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: WEILI ZHANG

1. Jessica Andrade

2. Rose Namajunas

3. Tatiana Suarez

4. Nina Ansaroff

5. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

6. Claudia Gadelha

7. Michelle Waterson

8. Carla Esparza

9. Marina Rodriguez

10. Cynthia Calvillo

11. Alexa Grasso

12. Felice Herrig

13. Tecia Torres

14. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

15. Cortney Casey

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT

Champion: VALENTINA SHEVCHENKO

1. Katlyn Chookagian

2. Jessica Eye

3. Joanne Calderwood

4. Liz Carmouche

5. Jennifer Maia

6. Viviane Araujo

7. Andrea Lee

8. (T) Roxanne Modafferi

8. (T) Lauren Murphy

10. Alexis Davis

11. Montana De La Rosa

12. Maycee Barber

13. Mara Romero Borella

14. Antonina Shevchenko

15. Gillian Robertson

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: AMANDA NUNES

1. Germaine de Randamie

2. Ketlen Vieira

3. Holly Holm

4. Julianna Pena

5. Aspen Ladd

6. Raquel Pennington

7. Yana Kunitskaya

8. Marion Reneau

9. Irene Aldana

10. Sara McMann

11. Lina Lansberg +1

12. Macy Chiasson -1

13. Nicco Montano

14. Sijara Eubanks

15. Bethe Correia

