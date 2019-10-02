UFC rankings update: Jared Cannonier surges up at middleweight

The official UFC rankings have been updated in the wake of last weekend’s action-packed UFC Copenhagen card, and as expected, there have been some interesting changes.
Most notably, main event winner Jared Cannonier has rocketed up the middleweight rankings on the strength of his first-round drubbing of Jack Hermansson. He’s now settled at No. 5 in the division, while Hermansson has stumbled to No. 6.
Elsewhere in the new UFC rankings, Lina Lansberg has made a small climb at bantamweight, moving up one spot to No. 11 on the strength of UFC Copenhagen undercard defeat of Macy Chiasson.
Without further ado, here are the latest UFC rankings (via MMA Mania):
Note:
+/- = movement in rankings
*NR = Not previously ranked
UFC Rankings
POUND-FOR-POUND
1. Jon Jones
2. Khabib Nurmagomedov
3. Henry Cejudo
4. Stipe Miocic
5. Amanda Nunes
6. Daniel Cormier
7. Max Holloway
8. Kamaru Usman
9. Robert Whittaker
10. Tony Ferguson
11. Valentina Shevchenko
12. Conor McGregor
13. Dustin Poirier
14. Israel Adesanya
15. Tyron Woodley
FLYWEIGHT
Champion: HENRY CEJUDO
1. Joseph Benavidez
2. Jussier Formiga
3. Deiveson Figueiredo
4. Alexandre Pantoja
5. Sergio Pettis
6. Tim Elliott
7. Brandon Moreno
8. Rogerio Bontorin -1
9. Kai Kara France
10. Matt Schnell
11. Jordan Espinosa
12. Alex Perez
13. Ryan Benoit
14. Askar Askarov *NR
15. Mark De La Rosa -1
BANTAMWEIGHT
Champion: HENRY CEJUDO
1. Marlon Moraes
2. Aljamain Sterling
3. Cory Sandhagen
4. Petr Yan
5. Raphael Assuncao
6. Pedro Munhoz
7. Dominick Cruz
8. Jimmie Rivera
9. Cody Garbrandt
10. Cody Stamann
11. Rob Font
12. John Dodson
13. Song Yadong
14. Urijah Faber
15. Thomas Almeida
FEATHERWEIGHT
Champion: MAX HOLLOWAY
1. Alexander Volkanovski
2. Brian Ortega
3. Jose Aldo
4. Frankie Edgar
5. Zabit Magomedsharipov
6. Chan Sung Jung
7. Yair Rodriguez
8. Jeremy Stephens
9. Renato Moicano
10. Josh Emmett
11. Calvin Kattar
12. Shane Burgos
13. Mirsad Bektic
14. Ryan Hall
15. Arnold Allen
LIGHTWEIGHT
Champion: KHABIB NURMAGOMEDOV
1. Tony Ferguson
2. Dustin Poirier
3. Conor McGregor
4. Justin Gaethje
5. Donald Cerrone
6. Al Iaquinta
7. Paul Felder
8. Kevin Lee
9. Edson Barboza
10. Anthony Pettis
11. Gregor Gillespie
12. Charles Oliveira
13. Alexander Hernandez
14. Islam Makhachev
15. Dan Hooker
WELTERWEIGHT
Champion: KAMARU USMAN
1. Tyron Woodley
2. Colby Covington
3. Jorge Masvidal
4. Leon Edwards
5. Rafael dos Anjos
6. Nate Diaz
7. Santiago Ponzinibbio
8. Darren Till
9. Stephen Thompson
10. Demian Maia
11. Ben Askren
12. Anthony Pettis
13. Robbie Lawler
14. Vicente Luque
15. Neil Magny
MIDDLEWEIGHT
Champion: ROBERT WHITTAKER
1. Israel Adesanya (Interim champion)
2. Paulo Costa
3. Yoel Romero
4. Kelvin Gastelum
5. Jared Cannonier +4
6. Jack Hermansson -1
7. Ronaldo Souza -1
8. Chris Weidman -1
9. Derek Brunson -1
10. Ian Heinisch
11. Uriah Hall
12. Brad Tavares
13. Antonio Carlos Junior
14. Edmen Shahbazyan
15. Omari Akhmedov
LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT
Champion: JON JONES
1. Daniel Cormier
2. Thiago Santos
3. Anthony Smith
4. Dominick Reyes
5. Jan Blachowicz
6. Alexander Gustafsson
7. Corey Anderson
8. Volkan Oezdemir
9. Glover Teixeira
10. (T) Johnny Walker
10. (T) Aleksandar Rakic
12. Ilir Latifi
13. Misha Cirkunov
15. Nikita Krylov +1
14. Mauricio Rua -1
HEAVYWEIGHT
Champion: STIPE MIOCIC
1. Daniel Cormier
2. Francis Ngannou
3. Curtis Blaydes
4. Junior dos Santos
5. Derrick Lewis
6. Alexander Volkov
7. Alistair Overeem
8. Cain Velasquez
9. Blagoy Ivanov
10. (T) Shamil Abdurakhimov
10. (T) Walt Harris
12. Augusto Sakai
13. Aleksei Oleinik
14. Tai Tuivasa
15. Maurice Greene
WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT
Champion: WEILI ZHANG
1. Jessica Andrade
2. Rose Namajunas
3. Tatiana Suarez
4. Nina Ansaroff
5. Joanna Jedrzejczyk
6. Claudia Gadelha
7. Michelle Waterson
8. Carla Esparza
9. Marina Rodriguez
10. Cynthia Calvillo
11. Alexa Grasso
12. Felice Herrig
13. Tecia Torres
14. Karolina Kowalkiewicz
15. Cortney Casey
WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT
Champion: VALENTINA SHEVCHENKO
1. Katlyn Chookagian
2. Jessica Eye
3. Joanne Calderwood
4. Liz Carmouche
5. Jennifer Maia
6. Viviane Araujo
7. Andrea Lee
8. (T) Roxanne Modafferi
8. (T) Lauren Murphy
10. Alexis Davis
11. Montana De La Rosa
12. Maycee Barber
13. Mara Romero Borella
14. Antonina Shevchenko
15. Gillian Robertson
WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT
Champion: AMANDA NUNES
1. Germaine de Randamie
2. Ketlen Vieira
3. Holly Holm
4. Julianna Pena
5. Aspen Ladd
6. Raquel Pennington
7. Yana Kunitskaya
8. Marion Reneau
9. Irene Aldana
10. Sara McMann
11. Lina Lansberg +1
12. Macy Chiasson -1
13. Nicco Montano
14. Sijara Eubanks
15. Bethe Correia
This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/2/2019.