How to watch UFC Moscow: Magomedsharipov vs. Kattar start time, fight card and betting odds.

This weekend’s upcoming UFC Moscow event takes place across the pond and showcases elite international talent.

The UFC Fight Night 163 main event is headlined by Calvin Kattar vs Russian native, Zabit Magomedsharipov. The Dagestani fighter is yet to lose a UFC fight and last fought Jeremy Stephens, beating him via a unanimous decision victory. With a plethora of combat experience, the former ACB featherweight champion, Madomedsharipov is one of the most respected fighters in the featherweight division.

His opponent, Kattar, joined the UFC in 2017 as a replacement against Andre Fili. In two years, ‘The Boston Finisher’ has showcased his KO punching power, racking up up TKO victories over Shane Burgos, Chris Fishgold and most recently, Ricardo Lamas.

In the co-main event, former NFL player Greg Hardy will take on the Russian heavyweight, Alexander Volkov. Hardy’s two-fight win streak came to an end in his last fight. The bout against Ben Sosoli was overturned to a no-contest due to Hardy’s use of an asthma inhaler. His Russian opponent will also look to regain a winning streak in the heavyweight division after succumbing to the KO power of Derrick Lewis in his last fight.

Heavy hitters Zelim Imadaev and Danny Roberts will also fight it out in a welterweight battle on the main card.

On the prelim card, the lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov’s cousin, Abubakar Nurmagomedov will make his UFC debut against David Zawada in a welterweight bout.

Find out the UFC Moscow fight card, starting times and betting odds below:

How to watch:

UFC Fight Night 163 takes place on Saturday 9, November in the CSKA Arena in Moscow, Russia.

The main card will be available to watch on ESPN+

The preliminary card will be available to watch on ESPN +

The main card will begin at 2:00 pm (ET)

The preliminary card will begin at 11:00 am (ET)

You can stream the event via UFC Fight Pass.

UFC Moscow: Zabit vs Kattar, Main card

Featherweight: Zabit Magomedsharipov vs Calvin Kattar

Heavyweight: Alexander Volkov vs Greg Hardy

Welterweight: Zelim Imadaev vs Danny Roberts

Light heavyweight: Gadzhimurad Antigulov vs Ed Herman

Welterweight: Ramazan Emeev vs Rocco Martin

Light heavyweight: Shamil Gamzatov vs Klidson Abreu

UFC Moscow: Zabit vs Kattar, Preliminary card

Light heavyweight: Magomed Ankalaev vs Dalcas Lungiambula

Welterweight: Rustam Khabilov vs Sergey Khandozhko

Middleweight: Roman Kopylov vs Karl Roberson

Welterweight: Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs David Zawada

Women’s bantamweight: Jessica-Rose Clark vs Pannie Kianzad

Bantamweight: Grigorii Popov vs Davey Grant

UFC Moscow: Zabit vs Kattar – Selected fight odds

Zabit Magomedsharipov (4/11) vs Calvin Kattar (9/4)

Alexander Volkov (1/3) vs Greg Hardy (12/5)

Zelim Imadaev (5/11) vs Danny Roberts (9/5)

Gadzhimurad Antigulov (10/17) vs Ed Herman (7/5)

Ramazan Emeev (4/6) vs Rocco Martin (5/4)

Shamil Gamzatov (1/2) vs Klidson Abreu (17/10)

For more information on how to watch UFC Moscow in your country, click here.