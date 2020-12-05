UFC parts ways with Yoel Romero

‘Yoel Romero’s UFC run has come to an unexpected end. Romero and the promotion have parted ways, multiple sources told ESPN. Romero’s manager Malki Kawa also confirmed he is no longer under contract with the UFC. According to sources, Romero had three fights left on his deal,” Helwani reports. Yoel Romero has not fought since he suffered a decision loss to Israel Adesanya at UFC 248 for the middleweight title. However, both men rarely engaged and left the crowd booing. Before the loss to Adesanya, Romero suffered back-to-back controversial decision losses to Paulo Costa and Robert Whittaker.

The 43-year-old Cuban is just 1-4 in his last five but has been fighting the elite of the middleweight division. Yoel Romero was expected to fight Uriah Hall in August but he was forced out of that fight due to undisclosed reasons. Since then, many hinted that he would be moving up to light heavyweight but that will not be the case anymore.

This is no doubt a very surprising move by the UFC. Yoel Romero, despite being 43 is still among the top middleweights in the world and is a big name in the sport. He also has beaten the likes of Luke Rockhold, Chris Weidman, Jacare Souza, Derek Brunson, and Brad Tavares among others in his career.