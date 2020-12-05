UFC parts ways with Yoel Romero

Yoel Romero is no longer a UFC fighter.
According to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, the Las Vegas-based promotion has decided to part ways with former title challenger, Yoel Romero.
Yoel Romero's UFC run has come to an unexpected end.
Romero and the promotion have parted ways, multiple sources told ESPN. Romero's manager Malki Kawa also confirmed he is no longer under contract with the UFC.
According to sources, Romero had three fights left on his deal.
— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 5, 2020
‘Yoel Romero’s UFC run has come to an unexpected end. Romero and the promotion have parted ways, multiple sources told ESPN. Romero’s manager Malki Kawa also confirmed he is no longer under contract with the UFC. According to sources, Romero had three fights left on his deal,” Helwani reports.
Yoel Romero has not fought since he suffered a decision loss to Israel Adesanya at UFC 248 for the middleweight title. However, both men rarely engaged and left the crowd booing. Before the loss to Adesanya, Romero suffered back-to-back controversial decision losses to Paulo Costa and Robert Whittaker.
The 43-year-old Cuban is just 1-4 in his last five but has been fighting the elite of the middleweight division. Yoel Romero was expected to fight Uriah Hall in August but he was forced out of that fight due to undisclosed reasons. Since then, many hinted that he would be moving up to light heavyweight but that will not be the case anymore.
This is no doubt a very surprising move by the UFC. Yoel Romero, despite being 43 is still among the top middleweights in the world and is a big name in the sport. He also has beaten the likes of Luke Rockhold, Chris Weidman, Jacare Souza, Derek Brunson, and Brad Tavares among others in his career.
Now that Romero is a free agent, Bellator immediately sticks out as the landing spot for the Cuban. Romero would be a welcomed addition to the promotion and could very well fight Gegard Mousasi for the belt right away. Or, perhaps he boxes Jake Paul which Jorge Masvidal suggested earlier today. Regardless, Romero will no doubt have options now that he is a free agent.
Where do you think Yoel Romero will sign?