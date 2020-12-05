UFC procures backup fighter for Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno title fight at UFC 256

The UFC now has a backup fighter in place for the UFC 256 flyweight title fight between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno.

According to MMAFighting’s Mike Heck, Manel Kape, who was supposed to fight Alexandre Pantoja on Dec. 19 will now be the backup fighter for UFC 256.

“As one would probably assume—especially with both champ and challenger turning around on three weeks’ notice—there is a backup for the UFC 256 flyweight title fight between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno. That backup would be Manel Kape, per multiple sources,” Heck reports.

As Heck mentions, it does make sense to have a backup fighter given both Figueiredo and Moreno are turning around after three weeks of fighting back at UFC 255. Weight has also been a concern for Figueiredo. So, having a backup fighter secures a title fight to happen at the year-end pay-per-view.

Manel Kape has yet to make his UFC debut after signing with the promotion in 2020. He is the former RIZIN FF flyweight champion and holds notable wins over Kai Asakura and Ian McCall. He was supposed to make his Octagon debut at UFC 252 against Rogerio Bontorin but the Brazilian was forced out of the fight. So, the good news for Kape is all the hard work in preparing for Pantoja will still help as he could very well be fighting on Dec. 12.

As for the fighters competing in the UFC 256 main event, both Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno picked up wins at UFC 255. Figueiredo submitted Alex Perez in the first round to defend his belt for the second time. The Mexican, meanwhile, also picked up a first-round finish as he beat Brandon Royval.

Although the UFC is having a backup fighter in Manel Kape both Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno have told BJPENN.com that weight will not be an issue.

