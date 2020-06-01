UFC on ESPN 9 salaries: Tyron Woodley out-earns Gilbert Burns

Gilbert Burns was the picture of dominance in his unanimous decision victory over Tyron Woodley at UFC on ESPN 9, but he earned less than his vanquished foe.

The UFC on ESPN 9 card went down this past Saturday at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. The card marked the promotion’s return to its Sin City headquarters after three consecutive events in Jacksonville, Florida.

In the main event, Burns took on Woodley in a crucial welterweight contender bout. Burns looked to improve to 4-0 in the welterweight division, while Woodley, the former champion, sought to rebound from a tough title loss to Kamaru Usman last year.

In the end, it was Burns who succeeded on his mission—but Woodley who took home the bigger check.

Burns received $84,000 to show, and $84,000 to win, for a total of $168,000. Woodley, meanwhile, took home $200,000 to show, and would have taken home another $150,000 had he been victorious. When Burns’ Performance of the Night bonus is factored in, however, he took home more than Woodley.

These payouts were revealed by the Nevada Athletic Commission on Monday. The commission also released the payouts for the card’s Augusto Sakai vs. Blagoy Ivanov heavyweight co-main event, and the Katlyn Chookagian vs. Antonina Shevchenko flyweight main card attraction. Sakai and Ivanov earned $100,000 and $60,000 respectively, while Chookagian and Shevchenko earned $120,000 and $35,000 apiece.

See the disclosed salaries for the card below (via MMA Fighting)

Tyron Woodley: $200,000 (win bonus would have been $150,000)

Gilbert Burns: $218,000 — $84,000 to show, $84,000 to win plus $50,000 for “Performance of the Night.

Augusto Sakai: $100,000 — $50,000 to show, $50,000 to win

Blagoy Ivanov: $60,000

Billy Quarantillo: $24,000 — $12,000 to show, $12,000 to win

Spike Carlyle: $12,000

Roosevelt Roberts: $46,400 — $22,000 to show, $22,000 to win plus $2,400 for his opponent missing weight.

Brok Weaver: $9,600 — $12,000 to show minus $2,400 paid as penalty for missing weight.

Mackenzie Dern: $116,000 — $33,000 to show, $33,000 to win plus $50,000 for “Performance of the Night”

Hannah Cifers: $25,000

Katlyn Chookagian: $120,000 — $60,000 to show, $60,000 to win

Antonina Shevchenko: $35,000

Daniel Rodriguez: $24,000 — $12,000 to show, $12,000 to win

Gabriel Green: $12,000

Jamahal Hill: $24,000 — $12,000 to show, $12,000 to win

Klidson Abreu: $18,000

Brandon Royval: $74,000 — $12,000 to show, $12,000 to win plus $50,000 for “Fight of the Night”

Tim Elliott: $81,000 — $31,000 to show plus $50,000 for “Fight of the Night”

Casey Kenney: $54,000 — $27,000 to show, $27,000 to win

Louis Smolka: $48,000

Chris Gutierrez: $40,000 — $20,000 to show, $20,000 to win

Vince Morales: $20,000

Stay tuned for the other salaries from the UFC on ESPN 9 card when that information becomes available.

What did you think of the performance Gilbert Burns put forth against Tyron Woodley at UFC on ESPN 9?