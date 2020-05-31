Dana White reacts to Gilbert Burns’ dominant win over Tyron Woodley

UFC president Dana White said he was impressed by welterweight standout Gilbert Burns’ win over Tyson Woodley at Saturday’s UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas.

Burns picked up the biggest win of his career when he earned a unanimous decision win over Woodley in the main event of the evening. It was the sixth win in a row for Burns, who moved to a perfect 4-0 since moving up to welterweight in 2019, with previous victories over Demian Maia, Gunnar Nelson, and Alexey Kunchenko. After the event, his boss White praised his performance against Woodley.

Check out what White said about Burns in the post-fight press conference, where he praised the rising contender for his recent improvements.

“He looked incredible, man. Anywhere the fight goes, standing, if they wrestle, if they go to the ground, his jiu-jitsu is ridiculous. Great leg kicks, he hurt him to the leg. Great kicks to the head. That kid can do anything. And he’s aggressive. I actually thought he would fight more aggressively than he did tonight, but you have to be careful with someone as dangerous as Woodley,” White said.

Considering Burns just defeated the No. 1 contender in the division in the form of Woodley, this victory should elevate the Brazilian into the upper echelon of the welterweight division. While White wouldn’t guarantee that Burns would be getting a title shot against UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman next, he did says that Burns is now among the elite at 170lbs.

“He’s in the top-five. I mean this kid breaks into the top-five. The welterweight division looks incredible now, you know? You got (Kamaru) Usman, you got (Burns), you got Colby Covington, you got (Leon) Edwards and (Jorge) Masvidal. It’s awesome,” White said.

Do you agree with what Dana White said about Gilbert Burns’ win over Tyron Woodley?