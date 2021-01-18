UFC on ESPN 20: Chiesa vs. Magny full betting odds

Check out the full betting odds for this Wednesday’s UFC on ESPN 20 event headlined by welterweight contenders Michael Chiesa and Neil Magny.
In the main event, Chiesa and Magny will duke it out for five rounds or less in a fight that could see the winner get a significant step up in the UFC welterweight division. Chiesa and Magny are both riding three-fight win streaks and they are ranked right next to each other at No. 8 and No. 9, respectively. This is the perfect matchup between two well-rounded welterweights on the rise, and the winner should get a top-five opponent.
The co-main event also features the welterweight division as Mouniz Lazzez takes on Warlley Alves. Lazzez made his UFC debut on Fight Island last summer and pulled off a unanimous decision upset victory over Abdul Razak Alhassan. He’s riding a three-fight win streak overall. As for Alves, the former TUF Brazil winner is coming off of a loss to Randy Brown in his last fight. This isn’t a great co-main event as far as name-value goes, but it should be fun.
There are 14 bouts scheduled for UFC on ESPN 20. Check out the complete list of opening odds for the event courtesy of MMAOddsbreaker.com.
UFC on ESPN 20 Odds
Neil Magny -150
Michael Chiesa +130
Mounir Lazzez -115
Warlley Alves -115
Isaac Villanueva -150
Vinicius Moreira +130
Viviane Araujo -225
Roxanne Modafferi +190
Lerone Murphy -225
Douglas Silva de Andrade +190
Tyson Nam -135
Matt Schnell +105
Ricky Simon -285
Gaetano Pirrello +225
Su Mudaerji -265
Zarrukh Adashev +205
Dalcha Lungiambula -350
Markus Perez +260
Jerome Rivera -125
Francisco Figueiredo +105
Mike Davis -300
Mason Jones +250
Manon Fiorot -110
Victoria Leonardo -110
Tom Breese -140
Omari Akhmedov +120
Umar Nurmagomedov -625
Sergey Morozov +450
Chiesa opened up as a -150 betting favorite (bet $150) while Magny opened up at +120 (bet $100 to win $120). The odds have now flipped, with Magny as a slight favorite. As for the Lazzez vs. Alves bout, it opened as a Pick ’em, but the early money has come in on Lazzez and he’s around the 2-to-1 range.
Who do you like for bets at UFC on ESPN 20?This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM