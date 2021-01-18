UFC on ESPN 20: Chiesa vs. Magny full betting odds

Check out the full betting odds for this Wednesday’s UFC on ESPN 20 event headlined by welterweight contenders Michael Chiesa and Neil Magny.

In the main event, Chiesa and Magny will duke it out for five rounds or less in a fight that could see the winner get a significant step up in the UFC welterweight division. Chiesa and Magny are both riding three-fight win streaks and they are ranked right next to each other at No. 8 and No. 9, respectively. This is the perfect matchup between two well-rounded welterweights on the rise, and the winner should get a top-five opponent.

The co-main event also features the welterweight division as Mouniz Lazzez takes on Warlley Alves. Lazzez made his UFC debut on Fight Island last summer and pulled off a unanimous decision upset victory over Abdul Razak Alhassan. He’s riding a three-fight win streak overall. As for Alves, the former TUF Brazil winner is coming off of a loss to Randy Brown in his last fight. This isn’t a great co-main event as far as name-value goes, but it should be fun.

There are 14 bouts scheduled for UFC on ESPN 20. Check out the complete list of opening odds for the event courtesy of MMAOddsbreaker.com.

UFC on ESPN 20 Odds

Neil Magny -150

Michael Chiesa +130

Mounir Lazzez -115

Warlley Alves -115

Isaac Villanueva -150

Vinicius Moreira +130

Viviane Araujo -225

Roxanne Modafferi +190

Lerone Murphy -225

Douglas Silva de Andrade +190

Tyson Nam -135

Matt Schnell +105

Ricky Simon -285

Gaetano Pirrello +225

Su Mudaerji -265

Zarrukh Adashev +205

Dalcha Lungiambula -350

Markus Perez +260

Jerome Rivera -125

Francisco Figueiredo +105

Mike Davis -300

Mason Jones +250

Manon Fiorot -110

Victoria Leonardo -110

Tom Breese -140

Omari Akhmedov +120

Umar Nurmagomedov -625

Sergey Morozov +450

Chiesa opened up as a -150 betting favorite (bet $150) while Magny opened up at +120 (bet $100 to win $120). The odds have now flipped, with Magny as a slight favorite. As for the Lazzez vs. Alves bout, it opened as a Pick ’em, but the early money has come in on Lazzez and he’s around the 2-to-1 range.

