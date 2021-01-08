UFC Fight Island 8: Chiesa vs. Magny official poster

The UFC has released the official promotional poster for the upcoming UFC Fight Island 8: Chiesa vs. Magny event.

The card is slated for January 20 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. It was originally expected to be headlined by a welterweight clash between No. 3-ranked contender Leon Edwards and rising prospect Khamzat Chimaev. When Chimaev was forced off the bill due to lingering COVID-19 symptoms, however, co-headliners Michael Chiesa and Neil Magny were elevated to the main event spot.

Chiesa and Magny, both top-15 UFC welterweights, are the stars of the official poster for the card. See it below:

Michael Chiesa (16-4) will enter the UFC Fight Island 8 main event with a perfect 3-0 mark as a welterweight. Since moving to the division, the former lightweight has beaten former interim welterweight champion Carlos Condit, Ultimate Fighter winner Diego Sanchez, and most recently, former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos. That success has earned him the No. 8 spot in the promotion’s official welterweight rankings.

Neil Magny (24-7), on the other hand, currently holds the No. 9 spot in the UFC welterweight rankings. He’s currently riding victories over Li Jingliang, Anthony Rocco Martin, and most recently, former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler, who he defeated by decision on short notice.

See the complete UFC Fight Island 8 card below (via MMA Mania):

UFC Fight Island 8 Main Card | 12:00pm ET on ESPN/ESPN+

170 lbs.: Michael Chiesa vs. Neil Magny (welterweight main event)

170 lbs.: Warlley Alves vs. Mounir Lazzez

205 lbs.: Vinicius Moreira vs. Ike Villanueva

125 lbs.: Roxanne Modafferi vs. Viviane Araujo

145 lbs.: Lerone Murphy vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade

UFC Fight Island 8 Early Prelims | 9:00am ET on ESPN/ESPN+

125 lbs.: Zarrukh Adashev vs. Su Mudaerji

185 lbs.: Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Markus Perez

125 lbs.: Francisco Figueredo vs. Jerome Rivera

155 lbs.: Mike Davis vs. Mason Jones

125 lbs.: Tyson Nam vs. Matt Schnell

125 lbs.: Manon Fiorot vs. Victoria Leonardo